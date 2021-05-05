7 korean celebs you probably forgot are actually parents feat. Eugene, Chen, Kim Tae Hee & more

Praised (and sometimes thrashed) because of how stunning each actor in the Korean entertainment industry looks, it’s not surprising that audiences forget that some are either married and/or have kids too. One major reason can also be because not many like flaunting their children because many celebrity parents want their kids to have an ordinary childhood, (take Bollywood A-list couple Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan for example).

As K-Pop idols also take over a considerable amount of spotlight, the fact that they can’t date or can’t have a love life, is also ingrained in people’s lives. However, there are some K-Pop idols and K-Drama actors alike that are now parents to wonderful children. Their skin might look like they’re still in their 20-somethings, but they’re very well busy doing what they love and raising little humans!

Let’s take a look at these parent-celebrities:

Crayon Pop's Soyul and H.O.T.'s Heejun

Crayon Pop was a famous girl group while H.O.T. was a legendary boy group. Soyul and Moon Heejun tied the knot in 2017. They gave birth to a daughter, naming her ‘Heeyul’, which is a combination of their names - Heejun and Soyul. The whole family was a cast of the variety show, The Return of Superman, in 2019 to 2020.

Epik High Tablo

Yes, you read that right. Tablo from Epik High is also a father! He got married to actress Kang Hye Jung in 2009 and had a daughter in 2010. His daughter, Haru has also been quite famous in South Korea as they also featured on The Return of Superman back in 2013. Tablo frequently uploads photos and videos with Haru, even with captions such as #bff. Talk about an adorable father-daughter duo!

S.E.S. Eugene

Remember The Penthouse’s Oh Yoon Hee? Yes, she’s one of the first generation idols who was and still is popular for her beauty. She married actor Ki Tae Young after falling in love with him during a drama called ‘Creating Destiny’. They tied the knot in 2011 and had their first child, Rohee in 2015. She had another daughter named Ro Rin in 2018!

EXO’s Chen

Probably the most known idol parent in recent times, Chen celebrated his daughter’s first birthday just a few weeks ago, by taking a leave from his military duty. He married in January 2020 and was blessed with a baby girl in April. He shared a personal letter announcing his non-celebrity girlfriend’s pregnancy and his decision to marry her in January itself.

g.o.d’s Park Joon Hyung

Member of one of the popular groups in the early 2000s, Park Joon Hyung married his non-celebrity girlfriend in 2015. His wife is a flight attendant who he was dating for over a year. They welcomed a beautiful daughter into the world in 2017.

Rain and Kim Tae Hee

A-list celebrity couple Rain (Jeong Ji Hoon) and the gorgeous Kim Tae Hee had a secret marriage in January 2017 and had been dating each other since 2015. They announced the arrival of their first child in October 2017 and second child in September 2019. Talk about children getting incredible genes!

We’re pretty sure all the kids are going to have an incredible time when they grow up! Not to forget, some super talented skills too.

