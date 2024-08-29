7 popular 5th-Gen K-pop idols you need to keep an eye on: KISS OF LIFE’s Julie, RIIZE’s Shotaro, and more

So, you're a K-pop fan and always on the lookout for the next big thing, right? Well, look no further! The 5th generation of K-pop idols is here, bringing a whole new level of talent, visuals, and charisma to the table.

These idols are fresh-faced and full of energy, and they're already making waves in the industry. From their catchy songs and stunning performances to their relatable personalities and strong social media presence, they're capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

So, who should you be keeping an eye on? We've got you covered! In this article, we'll introduce you to some of the most popular and promising 5th-gen idols. Get ready to stan!

1. Julie from KISS OF LIFE

Julie, from the K-pop group KISS OF LIFE, is a talented singer with a beautiful voice. She loves to perform on stage and has a special way of connecting with the audience. Her performances are always full of energy and excitement. Julie's unique style and charm make her a standout member of KISS OF LIFE.

2. Shotaro from RIIZE

Shotaro is a talented dancer in the K-pop group RIIZE. He is known for his smooth movements and ability to express himself through dancing. Shotaro's performances are always impressive, and he often stands out from the other members. If you like to watch great dancing, be sure to keep an eye on Shotaro's solo performances.

3. Sungho from BOYNEXTDOOR

Sungho is the oldest member of the South Korean boy group BOYNEXTDOOR. He was born on September 4, 2003. Sungho is a talented singer with a strong and powerful voice. He is also very good at expressing his emotions through his singing. When Sungho performs on stage, he has a strong presence that captures the attention of the audience. His performances are always memorable and leave a lasting impression.

4. Ruka from BABYMONSTER

Ruka is a talented member of the K-pop group BABYMONSTER. She was born in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan, on March 20, 2002. Ruka is both a rapper and a dancer, and she is very good at both. She has a lot of energy and charisma, and she is always shining on and off stage. Ruka is a rising star in the K-pop world, and she will surely achieve great things in the future.

5. Zayyan from XODIAC

Zayyan is a talented singer in the K-pop group XODIAC. He was born in Tangerang, Banten, Java, Indonesia, on February 23, 2000. Zayyan is the lead vocalist of XODIAC, and he brings a special and unique sound to their music. He is also a skilled rapper; his powerful voice adds depth to XODIAC's songs. Zayyan is a rising star in the K-pop world, and he is definitely someone to watch out for.

6. Ricky from ZEROBASEONE

Ricky is a talented singer and dancer in the K-pop group ZEROBASEONE (ZB1). He was born in Shanghai, China, and his real name is Shěn Quánruì. Ricky became famous after he came in 4th place on the MNET survival show "Boys Planet." This helped him to join ZB1. Ricky can speak English, Korean, and Chinese. He is also very tall, standing at 183.9 cm. Ricky is known for being good at basketball and having a good sense of humor.

7. Jinsik from Xikers

Jinsik is a talented singer from South Korea. He is a member of the boy group Xikers, which officially started on March 30, 2023, with their first album, "HOUSE OF TRICKY." Jinsik is one of ten members of the group, and they are all very talented. xikers is just starting out, but they already have many fans who are excited to follow them on their journey.

The 5th generation of K-pop has burst onto the scene with a wave of fresh talent and innovative concepts. The idols mentioned in this article are just a few examples of the incredible artists who are shaping the future of the genre. From the powerful vocals of Sungho to the captivating stage presence of Julie, these idols are leaving a lasting impression on fans worldwide.

As the 5th generation continues to evolve, we can expect to see even more exciting and groundbreaking music from these talented individuals. Whether you're a longtime K-pop fan or just discovering the scene, it's clear that these idols are the ones to watch. So, keep an eye on these rising stars and get ready to be amazed by their incredible talent.

