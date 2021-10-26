7 Suspense Thriller K Dramas you definitely should not miss featuring Taxi Driver, Kingdom and more

K Dramas are known to be funny, romantic and dramatic but over the years, companies like OCN, JTBC and more have created some gripping dramas with intoxicating story lines and shocking twists so let’s take a look at some of the suspense thriller K Dramas you cannot afford to miss if you enjoy complex story lines and creative character developments:-

Meet the two fearless men willing to go to extreme lengths in their pursuit of a serial killer that has shaken up their quiet city. Lee Dong Sik, a once capable detective, is now demoted to perform menial tasks at the Manyang Police Substation. Just as he is beginning to settle into a peaceful life, his new superior, Detective Han Joo Won, is transferred in. Joo Won is an elite detective whose father is the star candidate for the National Police Agency’s next chief. Despite his admirable qualities and high social standing, Joo Won harbors a long-held secret.

The drama will keep you gripped from Episode 1 and will have you scratching your head over the web of lies.

Where to watch: Netflix, Rakuten Viki

A suspenseful story that asks the key question, “What if we could identify psychopaths in advance?” A crazed serial killer’s ruthless murders have left the entire nation gripped with fear, and chaos reigns. Justice-seeking rookie police officer, Jung Ba Reum, comes face to face with the killer. While he survives his dangerous encounter with the psychopath, Jung Ba Reum finds his life completely changing before his eyes.

This drama has confusing twists and turns so make sure to concentrate from the first episode.

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Do Gi has lived more honestly than anyone else as an officer in the Special Forces. Yet, when a serial killer murders his mother, he spends his days in agony. While feeling wronged and broken, Do Gi meets Jang Sung Chul, who recruits Do Gi to work for his company, Rainbow Taxi. Far from an ordinary taxi service, Rainbow Taxi is a secret organization that avenges victims whom the law didn’t protect. Here, Do Gi becomes a star driver who delivers satisfying revenge. Meanwhile, Ha Na is a prosecutor who investigates Rainbow Taxi. She is furious with their lawless behavior, but at the same time, she feels confused to see them solve cases that the law cannot. Between those who believe that revenge embodies true justice and those who pursue the outlaws, Do Gi seeks what justice truly means.

Each episode teaches you something new about humans and the society we surround ourselves with.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Rakuten Viki

Everything seems perfect in the life of the successful family doctor and associate director, Ji Sun Woo. She lives happily in Gosan with her handsome husband Lee Tae Oh, whom she financially helped establish an entertainment company, and their teenage son, Joon Young. However, the perfect image of a happy, loving family life shatters when she discovers that her husband is having an affair, and even their mutual friends are helping him conceal it. Devastated by the betrayal, she sets on a path of seeking revenge and recollecting her broken self.

A remake of the BBC series ‘Doctor Foster’, the drama also captures the true essence of ‘Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned’.

Where to watch: Netflix

Dong Baek has an extraordinary ability. He can peer into the memories of whoever he touches. With his supernatural power, get it done attitude, and eye-pleasing looks, he is fervently revered worldwide as a superstar detective. However, when his punches meet with suspects before words, he can be a bit of a headache to his comrades. Starting from the age of twenty, Han Sun Mi is the youngest to have passed the bar exam, obtained a doctorate in criminal psychology, and become a senior superintendent in the police force. Having solved five cold cases that even a detective with supernatural powers couldn't do, she is a genius profiler. She has a secret that drives her to do what she does. These two highly-skilled professionals meet their match—a serial killer with abilities that transcend theirs combined. It's going to be a fight worth watching.

Mixed in with situational comedy, the drama has a lot to offer.

Where to watch: Viu, WeTV

No sooner does the Joseon King succumb to smallpox, do the rumors of his death begin. The Cho Clan, the clan of the pregnant Queen and her father, Chief State Councillor Cho Hak Joo, declares the Crown Prince a traitor. Questioning the circumstances surrounding the King’s death, the Crown Prince and his guard, Moo Young, set forth to locate Lee Seung Hui, the last physician to treat his father. But the two end up stuck with Assistant Physician Seo Bi and a mysterious man named Young Shin in a village plagued with a terrifying disease.

The drama has two seasons and a spin off film that will make you want a season 3 soon!

Where to watch: Netflix



Kim Je Ha is a former mercenary soldier known as “K2” who suddenly turns into a fugitive when he is wrongfully accused of killing his girlfriend while he is serving in Iraq. He finds his way back to Korea and gets a job as a bodyguard for Choi Yoo Jin, the owner of JSS Security and the wife of Jang Se Joon, who is running for president. Je Ha uses his new job to plan his revenge on Park Kwan Soo, the leader of the current ruling party and Se Joon’s rival, whom Je Ha believes ordered the murder of his girlfriend. When Je Ha is assigned to guard Go An Na, the reclusive illegitimate daughter of Se Joon, they begin to develop feelings for each other. But what happens when the person who wants to harm An Na the most is Yoo Jin, Je Ha’s boss, and revenge ally? Where will Je Ha’s loyalty lay?

Ji Chang Wook and Im Yoon Ah’s chemistry is the best part of the drama.

Where to watch: Netflix

ALSO READ: Top 10 moments from Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah's 'Hometown ChaChaCha' that left a lasting impression on us

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which drama have you watched and will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below.