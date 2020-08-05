7 Times we related to Lara Jean Covey from To All The Boys I've Loved Before film series

While Peter Kavinsky is a real treat in the film, let’s not forget our relatable queen Lara Jean Covey. Below we list all the times we related to Lara Jean Covey from To All The Boys I've Loved Before film series.

Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You are probably the most relatable teen comedy flicks. We are sure that just like us, it's also giving you all the feels. Besides the internet's collective crush on Noah Centineo (aka Peter Kavinsky), we couldn't help but notice how much we identify with the main character, Lara Jean Covey. Lana Condor is wonderful in the role – charming, expressive, endearing and real. We might all want to kiss Peter Kavinsky, but who wouldn't want to be friends with Lara Jean? Or even be Lara Jean?!

She is a girl with intense crushes on boys who never cleans her room and runs away from her problems? Now isn't that relatable! Just in case you hadn't realised it till now, here are all the signs that say you are like Lara Jean Covey.

1- Your room looks like a war zone, just like Lara Jean’s: In the film, Lara Jean looking around at her disaster of a bedroom is an instance in which you truly felt seen and represented in cinema. This is a no-judgment zone, so you might as well admit it.

2- You try to explain the importance of your favourite things to your friends only to be mocked for it: Having to explain your favourite things to people and waiting for them to love it as much as you do can be like this. Don’t sweat it though, just like Lara Jean Covey’s trusty friends in the TATBILB movie, your friends will also come around.

3- You relate to Lara Jean's various facial expressions: You could not keep a poker face if your life depended on it! Your true feelings can be gauged by the look on your face pretty easily. That's not a bad thing though, you’re just transparent! P.S. Somebody give Lana Condor the Oscar for Best Facial Expressions In A Feature Film.

4- You get your glam on for cleaning your room: Cleaning your room is a task, to say the least. For you, a monumental task as such deserves a few days of mental prep and a full game face. Remember the time when Lara Jean had a whole GAME FACE for cleaning her room? If this isn't you gearing up to clean your room for the first time in six calendar months, then what is?

5- You will go to any extent to avoid confrontation: You hate confrontation. You are one of those people who prefer to text rather than call. You’d prefer anything but have a face-to-face adult conversation about what’s bothering you. You usually try to ignore the problem at hand for as long as you can. And yes, Lara Jean does the same.

6- Your imagination can run wild: You love to daydream. You make up dream scenarios in your head and get upset if they don’t actually happen. If you resonate with this, you are 100 percent, Covey. Lara Jean was such a daydreamer that the TATBILB movie opens up with an imagined scene of Lara Jean making her way through a field in a red flowy dress gazing into the eyes of her crush Josh Sanderson.

7-You are a reckless driver: Like Lara Jean, you don't check your mirrors before reversing and have casually hit or “bumped into people” with your car. But hey, Lara Jean got Noah Centineo after hitting him, so it's not a total loss.

In case you aren't familiar with the film series, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You depict the picturesque high school love story where the popular high school jock takes an unexpected love interest and falls in love with the shy, smart girl. This idealistic romance in the film will have you rooting for new teen heartthrob Noah Centineo who played Peter Kavinsky, Lara Jean played by Lana Condor and John Ambrose McClaren played by Jordan Fisher.

