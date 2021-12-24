7 Unique Kdramas of 2021 which left us awestruck featuring 'Hellbound', 'Happiness', 'Yumi's Cells' & more

Each year, Korean dramas push their own creative limits and present us with the most spectacular dramas. This year too was no different, in a year filled with idol dramas and much-awaited second seasons of popular dramas of the past year, we had a few dramas which redefined traditional 'K-drama norms' and presented us with some unique and interesting K-dramas! We take a look at 7 such dramas which fit the bill.

1. Happiness

An unusual first choice, but here is out! The highly-acclaimed apocalyptic thriller drama set in the near future, depicts the fear, psychological battle and desperate struggle for survival of the residents of an apartment building, struggling to keep their nerves still as an infectious disease takes over. Now, while the plot itself isn't its unique selling point, the casting of the main leads is what makes it unique! It is no doubt that Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo are absolutely talented actors and we must say, quite the surprise package in this dark and gripping drama.

2. Hellbound

Director Yeon Sang Ho of 'Train to Busan' fame strikes his genius yet again with Netflix's 'Hellbound' starring Yoo Ah In, Yang Ik June, Kim Hyun Joo and Park Jeong Min in pivotal roles. The dark-fantasy thriller series explores the concepts of God, religious cults, hell and heaven in this tight and tense series. It might not be a unique storyline, but major credits to director Yeon Sang Ho and the team for pushing the envelope and offering audiences a deep and distinctive perspective on this highly debatable topic.

3. Reflection Of You

It is one of those dramas that caught me off-guard for its unique presentation and representation. The taut melodrama explores an unlikely relationship between two women - a successful painter and essayist Jeong Hee Joo (Go Hyun Jung) and an art teacher who is full of life (Shin Hyun Been). The drama keeps you glued to your seat and its high-engagement rate is what keeps you interested in the drama.

4. You Are My Spring

While the world is trying its best to have healthy and impactful conversations surrounding mental health, it is nice to see writers and creative talents write more stories centred on the taboo topic! While 2020's Emmy nominated 'It's Okay to not be Okay' was the foot in the door, 2021's 'You are my Spring' takes the mantle forward. With a sensitive storyline and heartwarming performances, we are happy to have 'You are my Spring' make it to our list.

5. Navillera

Song Kang's 'Navillera' made it to our list a couple of times, and true to its story, it is path-breaking and unique in every right! The drama explores the story of Shim Deok Chul (Park In Hwan), a 70-year-old retired mailman who decides to pursue his life-long dream of learning ballet, which does not please his family. It is so refreshing to have a senior veteran actor like Park In Hwan as a protagonist in the series, alongside a young and upcoming star like Song Kang, and just for this, we believe it totally deserves to make it to our 'unique K-dramas list'.

6. Mouse

Like, 'Hellbound' Lee Seung Gi's 'Mouse' is blessed with an eye-catching storyline. The one line of the drama - "Whether it is possible to scan a psychopath in the mother's womb using fetal genetic testing? And if the child in the womb is a psychopath, will it be wise to have that child?", is enough to intrigue your interests towards the drama. Watch out for this amazing drama for its unique storyline and spectacular performances.

7. Yumi's Cells

This adorable Disney-esque drama was all things cute and enjoyable! A cell-based psychological romance drama, it explores the daily life of an ordinary office worker Yumi through the eyes of the cells in her head. It is the first time viewers got to watch something like this in a k-drama world, and we must say it is both unique and charming in equal measure.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: 6 kissing scenes in 2021 K-Dramas that made our hearts flutter feat 'Nevertheless', 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.