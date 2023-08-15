7 Years of Agust D: A Throwback to BTS' SUGA's first Groundbreaking Mixtape

August 15th marks 7 years since the legendary mixtape Agust D was dropped by BTS rapper SUGA. Released in 2016 on Soundcloud by BIGHIT MUSIC, it featured 10 tracks.Agust D is an alter ego created by SUGA to differentiate his works. The name Agust D is derived from the initials DT short for Daegu town his hometown and the rest is SUGA spelled backwards.

August D the mixtape

The mixtape featured 10 tracks-

Intro: Dt sugA (Feat. DJ Friz) Agust D Give It to Me Skit 치리사일사팔 (724148) 140503 새벽에 (140503 at Dawn) 마지막 (The Last) Tony Montana (featuring Yankie) Interlude: Dream, Reality Lets delve a little into each track-

1. Intro: Dt sugA (Feat. DJ Friz)

The opening track of the mixtape showcases a hip-hop genre and seamlessly blends in old-school elements. Notably, the track features the talents of DJ Friz, a prominent South Korean hip-hop producer. The fusion of these elements sets an engaging tone for the mixtape, capturing the essence of both classic and contemporary hip-hop influences.

2. Agust D

Agust D is the mixtape's title track, holding the second position. It proudly represents the hip-hop genre and seamlessly blends powerful rap with an old-school hip-hop vibe. The track even features a sample from James Brown's 1966 hit It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World. Through its lyrics, Agust D fearlessly addresses various aspects of the K-pop world and delivers bold messages that resonate strongly.

3. Give it to me

Give it to me occupies the role of the mixtape's third track and serves as the second single. Notably, it stands out by accompanying a music video, a rarity among the tracks. The song's thematic essence revolves around challenging individuals who undermine others to elevate themselves, seeking control through manipulation and dominance. This fiery track is characterized by robust and assertive lyrics that harmonize with dynamic hip-hop beats, culminating in an explosive and energetic composition.

4. Skit

This skit marks the opening in the tracklist. SUGA engages in a conversation with his older brother, a key element of this interlude. The primary intention here is to underscore the contrast between the essence of his individual mixtape and the musical creations of BTS as a collective.

5. 치리사일사팔 (724148)

Track number five on the list sets a light musical tone, but its lyrics hold a deeper meaning. The title of the song, 724148, carries a special significance. The first part, 724, refers to the bus SUGA used to take from his home to a music production job in Daegu. This bus symbolizes the challenges he faced during that time. On the other hand, 148 represents the bus he took from his trainee dorm in Apgujeong, Seoul, to school and work. This number marks his transition from a small town with limited opportunities to the big city, where he worked tirelessly as a trainee to achieve his dream of becoming a musician. Together, the title 724148 captures his inspiring journey.

6. 140503 새벽에 (140503 at Dawn)

The sixth track in the lineup bears the title "140503," which holds a specific date within its digits: May 3rd, 2014. Curiously, this date carries no exceptional significance, underscoring the ordinary nature of everyday life. The song "140503 At Dawn" encapsulates SUGA's introspections at the break of day i.e. at dawn, portraying the moments he embarks upon each morning. Nestled within the hip-hop genre, this composition captures the essence of his contemplative beginnings.

7. 마지막 (The Last)

Taking the seventh slot on the list, this song carries a weight of intense emotions. Its lyrics delve into the realm of mental health, addressing issues like depression and OCD, infusing it with a deeply personal touch from SUGA, revealing his vulnerable side. This emotionally charged composition stands as both impactful and revolutionary, as the prevailing stigma surrounding mental health renders it a challenging subject to discuss.

8. Tony Montana (featuring Yankie)

This song features a fictional character by the name of Antonio (Tony) Montana, who was the protagonist of the film Scarface. In the song, SUGA draws a parallel between himself and Tony, as both have risen from the bottom to the top. Just like the character in the film, SUGA, too, is an idol who has achieved success through hard work and determination.

9. Interlude: Dream, Reality

The 9th track on the list, this song holds just a single word or a single theme throughout the song - Dream. It is a single-word summary featuring Agust D and his goal in his tenure. Even with a single word, this interlude speaks volumes.

10. So Far Away (featuring SURAN (수란)

The final track on this list features the Korean singer Suran. Lyrically profound, this song delves into sensitive topics such as feeling lost in life and lacking a clear dream, engaging in a thoughtful discussion about these themes. It reveals an emotionally vulnerable side of SUGA, resonating with the experiences that many individuals may have encountered in their own lives.

The mixtape achieved the remarkable feat of topping the iTunes Top Albums Charts in a total of 27 countries and regions upon its release on global music platforms in February 2018. The 2018 reissue of Agust D made a strong impact on the charts, securing the third spot on Billboard's World Albums Chart, the fifth position on the Heatseekers Albums chart, and a notable placement at number 74 on the Top Album Sales chart.

The mixtape has showcased a collection of remarkably bold, yet exquisitely beautiful songs that delve into various life experiences. Each song boasts its own distinctiveness, effectively creating a relatable connection with the listener. SUGA's debut mixtape stands as a testament to his exceptional skill, and even after seven years, it continues to be celebrated for its enduring impact.

