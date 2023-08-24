7 Years of Jealousy Incarnate: Looking back at Gong Hyo Jin, Jo Jung Suk and Go Kyung Pyo’s characters

The 2016 SBS drama called Jealousy Incarnate or Don’t Dare To Dream became a hit in South Korea for its unique storyline as well as the characters. The sensation of jealousy is one of the undeniable feelings utilized in the drama. Jealousy is the underlying driving part of the person who plays the villain in the show and has a different perspective on love and relationships. The envy that comes from the feeling of hardship of not having it all but a friend or family member does, then it hurts even more. Love is not the only reason for envy or jealousy, it can sprout in various ways. The drama accepts human emotions as it is, in its raw state.

Jealousy Incarnate starring Gong Hyo Jin, Go Kyung Pyo, and Jo Jung Suk:

The characters showing up in the drama likewise showed envy in the connection between the characters that are entwined with one another. The envy between Bang Ja Young (Park Ji Young) and Gye Sung Suk, the weather forecaster's desire toward the commentator, and, surprisingly, the battle of jealousy shown when Hong Hye Won (Seo Ji Hye) and Pyo Na Ri (Gong Hyo Jin) became rivals. The show catches envy in different types of relationships, not only desire that is trapped with the feeling of love.

The main characters of the drama:

There were many themes in the drama but the running concept of the drama was a love triangle. Pyo Na Ri, who had a crush on Lee Hwa Shin (Jo Jung Suk) but knew he would never like her that way, finds his friend Go Jung Won (Go Kyung Pyo). Go Jung Won had fallen for her right from their first meeting and soon, they began dating as they got to know each other. Lee Hwa Shin, who had sworn that he would never like someone like Pyo Na Ri, began feeling strong emotions toward her and decided to show his feelings through immature behavior. Na Ri is a positive person who always sees the good in people while Lee Hwa Shin is a cynic who cannot trust anybody’s true intentions. Go Jung Won, on the other hand, is the typical chivalrous gentleman who protects his woman and understands her feelings, to the point where he lets her go to Lee Hwa Shin. Despite the fact that he had to break his own heart, he still did it because he loved her so much. While the drama had its ups and downs, the characters were realistic, and that made them more human.

