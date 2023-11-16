7 years of Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo: Why Nam Joo Hyuk, Lee Sung Kyung's sweet chemistry is captivating

Iconic K-drama Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo has completed seven years today. When it premiered in 2016, it swiftly became a major hit, propelled by its compelling storyline, star-studded cast, inspirational themes, and various other elements that positioned this K-drama as a must-watch. Despite being a light-hearted watch, there was an irresistible quality to the show that always compelled viewers to click the next episode button.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo narrates the journey of Kim Bok Joo (Lee Sung Kyung), a young woman passionately pursuing her dream of weightlifting on an athletics college campus. Her story takes a turn as she develops feelings for Jung Joon Hyung's (Nam Joo Hyuk) older brother, Jung Jae Yi (Lee Jae Yoon). Initially, Joon Hyung playfully goes along with her crush, even helping her out, but soon discovers himself falling in love with her. This series unfolds as a coming-of-age tale, portraying a group of college athletes striving for their aspirations, navigating love, and experiencing personal growth along the way.

Our lead characters- Lee Sung Kyung and Nam Joo Hyuk

Lee Sung Kyung portrays Kim Bok Joo, a naturally gifted weightlifter with an ambitious and outgoing personality attending a sports university. Influenced by her father, a former weightlifter, she aspires to follow in his footsteps. Known for her assertiveness, she stands up for herself and her friends, not hesitating to confront those who provoke her. Despite her strong exterior, she conceals insecurities and a fragile heart. Initially experiencing unrequited love for Jung Jae Yi, her feelings later shift, and she falls in love with his brother/cousin, Jung Joon Hyung.

Nam Joo Hyuk portrays Jung Joon Hyung, a talented swimmer with a playful personality who attends the same university as Bok-joo. Despite being childhood friends in elementary school, they initially fail to recognize each other when they reunite at the university. However, an incident triggers memories of their past. Raised by his kind aunt and uncle after his mother leaves for Canada to start a new family, Joon Hyung grapples with trauma. He often experiences panic attacks during tournaments, leading to disqualification due to false starts. While enjoying teasing Bok Joo, Joon Hyung gradually finds himself falling in love with her.

Kim Bok Joo and Lee Sung Kyung’s friends to lovers journey

The friends-to-lovers dynamic between Kim Bok Joo and Jung Joon Hyung stands out as one of the show's highlights. Their initial accidental encounter at the university, marked by a sense of familiarity on Joon Hyung's part, sets the stage. Subsequent interactions include a memorable incident where Bok Joo mistakenly identifies Joon Hyung as the underwear thief.

Their paths cross again as Bok Joo attempts to clear up the misunderstanding, returning Joon Hyung's handkerchief, which is later revealed to be a precious item from his mother. A poolside accident ensues when Joon Hyung unintentionally pushes Bok Joo into the water but swiftly rescues her. This triggers memories of their shared childhood, where Joon Hyung, revealed as Bok Joo's mischievous nemesis, playfully teased her with the nickname "chubs."

Despite Bok Joo's initial displeasure at meeting Joon Hyung again, his playful and teasing nature persists into their college years, creating moments of lighthearted banter in front of their friends.

Their paths intersect once more when Bok Joo develops feelings for Jung Jae Yi, a doctor at an obesity clinic. The comedic twist arises when she discovers that this seemingly perfect doctor is none other than the brother of her childhood arch-nemesis, Joon Hyung, leading to numerous amusing moments. Despite an initially rocky start, Joon Hyung becomes a supportive ally, going out of his way to assist Bok Joo in getting closer to his brother.

As their friendship deepens, they become witnesses to each other's vulnerabilities, and their dynamic evolves into one of playful teasing, leg-pulling, and mutual assistance. This journey develops naturally as they strengthen their bond, creating a connection that goes beyond their childhood antics and develops into genuine feelings for each other.

Initially finding Joon Hyung's playfulness annoying, Bok Joo soon discovers a kind spirit in her personality counterpart who frequently shadows her. Bok Joo and Joon Hyung perfectly fit in the sunshine X grumpy trope with the highly sunshiney Joon Hyung who always sticks around with grumpy Bok Joo.

Joon Hyung transforms into a crucial pillar of support for Bok Joo during challenging moments, going above and beyond to assist her with her crush, even when it involves conflicting with his brother. Despite early hints of romance, the primary emphasis in their relationship is on the bedrock of their strong and enduring friendship.

How Joon Hyung and Bok Joo are perfect for each other

Bok Joo and Joon Hyung's bond deepened as they became pillars of support for each other. Bok Joo stood by Joon Hyung when she uncovered his trauma and anxiety, while Joon Hyung, despite his teasing nature, was there for Bok Joo during moments of public scrutiny, especially when she sought weight loss against societal expectations. Their connection grew stronger when Joon Hyung stood by Bok Joo during her challenging moments, especially when she contemplated quitting following her coach's dismissal. In turn, Bok Joo tirelessly searched for Joon Hyung when he ran away upon discovering the true reason behind his mother's return.

The narrative beautifully unveiled the origins of Joon Hyung's fondness for Bok Joo, rooted in their childhood friendship. The adorable gesture of leaving chocolates in elementary school reflected gratitude for Bok Joo saving him from a fall. As their relationship matured, they learned to confide in each other, sharing their deepest, darkest, and most painful secrets.

Both Bok Joo and Joon Hyung confront challenges related to the uncertainties of their futures and the bouts of depression that often accompany the college experience. The drama takes a realistic approach by portraying these struggles as not easily resolved by external love alone. Instead, it emphasizes the importance of individuals overcoming their obstacles to move forward. In contrast to classic love stories that sometimes depict one person as the savior of another, this drama presents the antithesis of such narratives, highlighting personal growth and resilience while leaning onto each other and finding the right strength through each other to move forward.

Bok Joo and Joon Hyung's evolving romance, depicted with heart-melting sincerity, adds a swoon-worthy layer to the story. The drama captures the essence of their sweet and lovely connection, showcased through intensely passionate looks, endearing couple interactions, and playful fights that resonate with humor.

Lee Sung Kyung and Nam Joo Hyuk’s effortless portrayals

Joon Hyung's gradual development of feelings for Bok Joo, preceding her reciprocal emotions, is skillfully portrayed by Nam Joo Hyuk. His silent expressions and the way he gazes at her, especially when she is unaware, remain one of the most endearing and memorable aspects of the drama. Joo Hyuk's authentic adoration, care, and concern for Bok Joo (and Lee Sung Kyung) resonated strongly, capturing the hearts of many viewers.

Lee Sung Kyung also does an amazing job of depicting the wary Bok Joo who steadily falls in love with Joon Hyung. Instead of admitting it right away, she takes her time and understands the situation first. As a strong female lead outside criticisms do come her way, she braves through them as she navigates the genuine two-sided connection she feels with her childhood friend.

The visual compatibility of the lead actors adds to the believability of their performances, making their characters feel like genuine, living individuals. What sets this romance apart is the space each character provides for the other to navigate and heal from their personal traumas, creating not only individual growth but also leading to the development of their relationship. The drama presents a rare and healthy depiction of romance, making it stand out as a beautifully crafted love story.

