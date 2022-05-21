75th Cannes Film Festival: Lee Jung Jae & Jung Woo Sung’s Hunt receives 7 minute standing ovation

This friendship never gets old! On May 19, local time, actors Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung, who are known to be close friends, took to France for their appearance at the 75th Cannes Film Festival attended by the esteemed film fraternity from around the globe.

Taking the rope for the upcoming Korean movie ‘Hunt’, the two actors were seen in dazzling attires as they attended the photo call event followed by the screening. ‘Hunt’ which is the directorial debut of Lee Jung Jae, stars himself and fellow actor Jung Woo Sung in the lead roles. The movie has been invited to the 75th Cannes Film Festival and premiered at the event’s midnight screening session on May 19 at midnight at the Lumiere Grand Theatre. Their effort received a 7 minute standing ovation from the audience, attesting to the fact of it being yet another fantastic release.

The two actors first worked together about 23 years ago for the film ‘City of the Rising Sun’ and their friendship has since become one for the books. The two looked very happy to take this step in their career by each other’s side. Making his directorial debut, Lee Jung Jae seemed to be over the moon as they enjoyed their time together. Check out the post below.

Moreover, speaking about his dear friend, Jung Woo Sung expressed his happiness at being together during this special moment.

‘Hunt’ is a spy thriller that stars Lee Jung Jae as Park Pyong Ho, the KCIA Foreign Unit Chief with his agency’s respect and Jung Woo Sung as Kim Jung Do, the KCIA Domestic Unit Chief who is also a former military officer. The two stand at odds in the movie as they suspect each other of being North Korean spies leaking crucial intel of the organisation.

