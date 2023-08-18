7escape first teaser: Hwang Jung Eum goes dark as greedy person in first teaser for new revenge drama

On August 18, SBS released the first teaser for 7escape, which follows the lives of 7 evil people who caused the disappearance of an innocent girl and the plight of one man who wants to ruin the lives of the people involved in it. The teaser seems haphazard with a few people being consumed by what seems to be a magical land. It soon cuts to some individuals enjoying their party scene and Hwang Jung Eum’s voiceover tells us that there is something darker brewing in the lives of Lee Joon, Yoon Jong Hoon, Lee Deok Hwa and others. The first episode of the drama will be out on September 15.

7escape starring Hwang Jung Eum, Lee Joon, Uhm Ki Joon and others:

The drama was first confirmed in December of 2022 but since then, they had no teasers or anything to confirm the release date. Recently, they shared and confirmed the main cast of the drama through the script reading session. Uhm Ki Joon has received love and affection for his villainous role in The Penthouse and now he is someone who will take revenge against people who wronged an innocent girl. His character name is Matthew Lee and is the owner of one of the biggest mobile platform companies in the country. He has a cool personality yet he is mysterious and cunning at times. On the other hand, Hwang Jung Eum has completely transformed from her previous drama roles. Taking on the role of Geum Ra Hee, she is the competent and reckless owner of a drama production company. She only values two things in life- fame and money, everything else is secondary. To achieve more of it, she came back after 15 years to find her daughter and take away her giant inheritance.

Lee Joon, Yoon Jong Hoon and others’ roles:

Lee Joon aka Min Do Hyuk seems quiet and hardworking but on the inside, he is someone who feels a lot of emotions. Living in a seaside town without any hopes and dreams, he gets motivated to survive after he is dragged into the disappearance and murder of a girl. Yoon Jong Hoon takes on the evil role of Yang Jin Mo, CEO of Cherry Entertainment and the holder of all secrets.

