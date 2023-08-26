7escape: Hwang Jung Eum, Yoon Jong Hoon are consumed by greed in gripping second teaser

On August 25, SBS released the 2nd teaser for 7escape starring Hwang Jung Eum, Yoon Jong Hoon, Uhm Ki Joon and others. It is a revenge thriller drama portraying the endurance battle of 7 villains who were responsible for the disappearance of a young girl who went away because of various lies, desires and the horrendous ideas of these seven people. Each person goes through their own issues and has their reasons to participate in a heinous crime like this, driving some to absolute madness to gain the success they want. The first episode will be out on September 15.

7escape starring Uhm Ki Joon, Hwang Jung Eum, Yoon Jong Hoon and others:

The teaser begins with Yoon Jong Hoon as Yang Jin Mo, smiles menacingly towards the intoxicated crowd during his party and ominously shouts “Are you aware that I have a foolproof plan to make money?” They use fake or misleading news to its full power which leads them to mountains of wealth. Rising star Han Mo Ne (played by Lee Yoo Bi), whom everybody loves, and her agency's CEO, Geum Ra Hee (played by Hwang Jung Eum), respond to the news. The lies and desires support the existences of Geum Ra Hee and Monet, who have arrived at the pinnacle of their lives since they were concealing secrets. Han Mo Ne's franticness shows as she holds a scissor to her face and expresses, "It's over when I say it is", adding to the interest in the frightening truth taken cover behind their pleasing grins. Geum Ra Hee's frenzied expression while provoking somebody shows that she is so frantic to get her share of the riches and acclaim.

7escape’s 2nd teaser:

The teaser continues as the 7 people fall into a trap more and more as they try to clinch the top spot for themselves. One could hear a girl’s scream as someone else asks “What is the most explosive story of 2023?” letting us know that they did succeed in bringing attention to themselves. Geum Ra Hee eerily said that what they make people believe is the truth. The confusion and lies continue but something unexpected happens- Geum Ra Hee gets frantic when she asks “Who killed her?” making it seem as though she wanted fame but didn’t realize the price at which it is achieved.

