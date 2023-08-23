7escape: Uhm Ki Joon, Hwang Jung Eum, Lee Joon and others participate in script reading session for new drama

7escape starring Uhm Ki Joon, Hwang Jung Eum, Lee Joon, Yoon Jong Hoon and others released the script reading session. The drama follows a group of people whose lives go from better to worse when they kill an innocent girl and cover up their crime. But there is one person who is set to uncover the secrets embedded in the blackened hearts of these 7 people. The first episode will be released on September 15.

7escape’s script reading session starring Uhm Ki Joon, Hwang Jung Eum and others:

Uhm Ki Joon, Hwang Jung Eum, Lee Joon, Lee Yoo Bi, Shin Eun Kyung, Yoon Jong Hoon, Jo Yoon Hee, Jo Jae Yoon and Lee Deok Hwa showed their passionate performance as their characters. The 7 perpetrators display their irritating personalities as they believe that they did no wrong because of their power and money. From the table read itself, the viewers are sure that they will be amazing on-screen! Uhm Ki Joon took the role of Mathew Lee, a person who is behind these 7 people to make sure they suffer. He is a designer and CEO of the biggest mobile phone company in the country. His characteristics exude a cool and charismatic personality. Hwang Jung Eum transforms into Geum Ra Hee, a reckless and irresponsible CEO of a production company. She is self-righteous and believes that only fame, success and money is the most important part of life. It drives her to find her daughter 15 years later to inherit her enormous wealth. Hwang Jung Eum is completely different from her previous character and while she seems like an antagonist, it seems as though she may have a character arc throughout the story.

7escape’s cast and characters:

Lee Joon plays a village nobody called Min Do Hyuk. He spends his days surviving and doesn’t have any hopes or dreams. But after being swept away by the murder, he changes his tactics and believes that his luck will change now. Lee Yoo Bi transforms into a star called Han Mo Ne, who is loved for her visuals and personality. But in reality, she lives in a castle of lies as her real personality is opposite to what she portrays. Yoon Jong Hoon plays the role of Yang Jin Mo, the entertainment agency Cherry Entertainment’s CEO who is known for his sharp remarks and mean personality.

