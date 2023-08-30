7escape: Uhm Ki Joon, Hwang Jung Eum, Lee Joon and others talk about their true intentions in new teaser

On August 30, SBS released a new teaser for upcoming revenge thriller drama 7escape starring Uhm Ki Joon, Hwang Jung Eum, Lee Joon, Yoon Jong Hoon and others. The drama follows 7 people who are involved in the death of a girl. Their success hangs on to the incident not coming out. They look evil while Uhm Ki Joon’s character does everything in his power to bring it to light. The first episode will be out on September 15.

7escape teaser starring Uhm Ki Joon, Hwang Jung Eum and others:

The seven individuals who stepped onto the game board and played the death game at the pinnacle of their success by trampling on someone, get caught in a well-designed brutal game for punishment. Goosebumps are brought on by Matthew Lee's (Uhm Ki Joon) expression when he says "no one is free from this death." Fans are particularly looking forward to an unprecedented revenge drama due to their quick thinking in order to escape the punishment that they deserve. Hwang Jung Eum plays Geum Ra Hee, the competent but reckless head of a drama production company, and Uhm Ki Joon plays Matthew Lee, the representative of Korea's largest mobile platform company. Lee Yoo Bi transforms into Han Mo Ne, a popular star with a fatal flaw, and Lee Joon transforms into Min Do Hyuk, a man who lives as someone who was born without a dream or hope.

SBS’ upcoming revenge drama 7escape:

Yoon Jong Hoon's Yang Jin Mo, a master of slander and trickery, is accused of fabrication and incitement. "Wouldn't it be better if it was more heart pounding?” was his shady line, making it additionally intriguing. Tensions about the kind of disturbance he will cause are raised by the fake news and agitation he released. "It will never happen the way you want it to," Min Do Hyeok (Lee Joon) warns someone bluntly. However, he cannot escape sin either. Curiousness is heightened by the scary acts of distorted facts and web of lies. Han Mo Ne uses every way to make her way to the top as a star, even if it means the suffering of someone else.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 30 Days: Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min show off their chaotic chemistry in main poster for upcoming comedy film