8 Best K drama bromances of 2021 featuring 'Squid Game', 'Vincenzo' & 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha'

Let's admit that K-dramas have given us relationship goals for life. Be it swoon-worthy romantic leads, squabbling siblings, heartwarming friendships or lovable bromance, there is something to take away from each relationship. We take a look at some of our favourite bromance moments from 2021's most buzz-worthy dramas.

1. Squid Game

Arguably the biggest TV series of 2021, 'Squid Game' gave us some amazing friendship goals despite the highly competitive setting of 'The Game' and the monsters it created out of ordinary human beings at the end of each game. Lee Jung Jae's Seong Gi Hun, Park Hae Soo's Cho Sang Woo and Anupam Tripathi's Abdul Ali showed us very 'humane' emotions of greed, power, betrayal, fear and ambition. However, on the other hand, it showed some solid sisterhood and bonding with Jung Ho Yeon's Kang Sae Byeok and Lee Yoo Mi's Ji Yeong.

2. Vincenzo

They say 'Keep your friends close and your enemies closer', however, Song Joong Ki's Vincenzo Cassano took this adage a step forward when he took Jang Han Seo (Kwak Dong Yeon) under his wings and helped him against his own evil step-brother Jang Han Seok (Ok Taecyeon) and his malicious ways. The two characters gave us some heart touching moments of bromance which we shall never forget.

3. School 2021

KBS' flagship franchise is known for its high-voltage school drama, growing up pains and 'bromantic' moments! Kim Woo Bin and Lee Jong Suk in 'School 2013', Nam Joo Hyuk and BTOB's Sungjae in 'Who Are You: School 2015' and Kim Jung Hyun and Jang Dong Yoon in 'School 2017'. Kim Yo Han and Choo Young Woo play 'best friends turned sour enemies but still care for each other kind of buddies' in the School series' new installment and it is left to be seen, whether they take the bromance legacy of 'School series' forward or not?

4. One Ordinary Day

It isn't a typical K-drama bromance situation, but more of brothers like bonding born out of empathy, kindness and oppression against a corrupt law system. When Kim Soo Hyun's Kim Hyun Soo is accused of murdering a woman and jailed without proper procedure, Cha Seung Won's Shin Joong Han, a third-grade lawyer is only the first person to reach out to him and help bail him out of this murky mess.

5. Move To Heaven

Another drama that doesn't qualify as the usual 'bromance' bonding, but attempts to showcase qualities of care and nurturing in men, usually seen in women. The series follows the heartfelt bond between Han Geu Ru (Tang Joon-sang), a young man with Autism, and Cho Sang Gu (Lee Je-hoon), his guardian. They work as trauma cleaners and uncover untold stories, which heals them from their own pain as well.

6. D.P.

Set in 2014, 'D.P.' tells the story of a team of Korean military police with their mission to catch deserters. Private Ahn Joon Ho (Jung Hae In) and Corporal Han Ho Yul (Koo Kyo Hwan) both team up to find the deserters, and end up on an adventurous journey. Don't miss out on moments of friendship and bromance in the series.

7. Beyond Evil

'Beyond Evil' follows the story of two fearless policemen from the Manyang Police Substation - Lee Dong Sik (Shin Ha Kyun) and Han Joo Won (Yeo Jin Goo) who team up to catch a deadly serial killer on the run. Almost like a mirror to society and themselves, 'Beyond Evil' portrays the unlikely partnership forged between these two headstrong men.

8. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

One of the best and heartwarming K-dramas of the year, 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' brought a lot of things to the foray including normalising mental health, a romantic relationship between a couple of unequal social standing, friendship with opposite sexes and of course, showcasing a progressive and cool bromance between the 'male lead' and the 'second lead' without unnecessary melodrama! Full marks for the innovative thought!

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: ‘Squid Game’ wins a 2021 American Film Institute Award; ‘Parasite’ added to Best Screenplays of 21st Century

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.