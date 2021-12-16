8 Best song covers of 2021 by our favourite K Pop artists feat BTS, BLACKPINK's Rosé & TWICE's Tzuyu

They say 'Imitation is the best form of flattery' and 'Recreation is the best form of tribute'! This year, some of our favourite K-pop artists and groups paid an amazing tribute to their favourite global artists, celebrating their brilliant and unparalleled artistry in their own way, retaining the essence of the original but adding a hint of their own charm and talent as well. Here are our top picks of some of the best song covers of 2021.

1. BTS - 'Fix You' by Coldplay

Call it unmyeong (fate) but perhaps this was always meant to be! BTS covered on MTV Unplugged earlier this year. BTS' rendition of the heartbreakingly beautiful Coldplay song 'Fix You' won over ARMY and Coldplay's fans' hearts across the world, that 10 months down the line, the exquisite and intricate vocals still ring in our ears. 'Universe's divine sign we say!

2. SF9' Taeyang and Hwiyoung - 'Peaches' by Justin Bieber

SF9 members Taeyang and Hwiyoung teamed up their vocal and rap talents to recreate Justin Bieber's viral song 'Peaches' in a cool, chilled-out cover of the song. It can be said that the members captured the flirty and teasing vibe of the song really well and harmonised well together.

3. BLACKPINK's Rosé, SHINee's Onew and AKMU’s Lee Suhyun- ‘If I Ain't Got You’ by Alicia Keys

BLACKPINK's Rosé isn't called the 'Girl with the golden voice' for nothing! BLACKPINK's beautiful and talented songstress sang her heart out as she reprised the delicate and touching song in her melodious voice with SHINee's Onew and AKMU's Lee Suhyun completing and complementing her beautiful voice to create a harmonious cover.

4. SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan- 'Drawing our moments' by Girls Generation's Taeyeon

SEVENTEEN's main vocalist Seungkwan paid a fitting tribute to another vocalist par excellence; Girls Generation's Taeyeon. A soft ballad dedicated to people whose presence alone makes every moment spent with them worthwhile. The soft melody combined with Seungkwan's high notes makes the song all the more magical!

5. TWICE's Tzuyu and Stray Kids' Bang Chan - 'Me!' by Taylor Swift and Panic! At the Disco

TWICE's maknae member Tzuyu and Stray Kids' leader Bang Chan joined hands to create a peppy and frisky version of Taylor Swift and Panic! At the Disco's chart-busting track 'Me!' as part of TWICE's Melody project.

6. ONEUS - 'Butter' by BTS

We love BTS and we love ONEUS - combine the two and we get this charismatic cover of BTS' summer bop 'Butter'. A much softer and cuter version of the swang song, ONEUS added their own charm to the Billboard-topping track. Also, they released a cute music video with adorable animations and that alone won our hearts!

7. Gaho - 'On The Ground' by BLACKPINK's Rosé

OST king Gaho released a rock version of BLACKPINK Rosé's debut solo title track 'On The Ground' complete with instruments and vocals! 'On The Ground' depicts a message of self-reflection and self-love. The lyrics describe a star who has devoted her life to being at the top of her game, but eventually, she realizes that a person's worth is always determined by one's inner character and how one should accept themselves for who one is.

8. KINGDOM - K-Pop random medley dance

We saved the best for the last! The supremely talented rookie boy group performed eight K-pop songs in a 5-minute medley dance video posted on the group's official YouTube channel. SHINee's 'Don't Talk To Me', aespa's 'Next Level', SEVENTEEN’s ‘VERY NICE’, Wanna One’s ‘Energetic’, PENTAGON's 'Shine', EXO's 'The Eve', 2PM's 'My House' and Taemin's 'Goodbye' (Korean version). Definitely one of the finest covers this year!

