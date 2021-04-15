8 facts about TWICE that will make you think twice & love them more!

Do you know the facts that we’ve listed in the story? Take a look.

Being crazy famous comes with its own perks and flaws. Almost everything becomes public knowledge, and lives on the internet forever. The same has happened with the girl group TWICE, but like exponentially. There’s barely anything about the members or group as a whole that's not globally known (although some of this information also comes to us fans via the fun talk shows!). However, there are some nuggets of facts that might have evaded even the1 hardcore fans.

In this article, we’re presenting to you some facts that will definitely peak your interest in the group and want to learn more about them. While some of these facts are hilariously amusing, some are rather serious that have helped define the idols over the years. Make sure you note down some stuff, and wreck the trivia night.

TWICE have had questions about them in exams

Answers to our dreams and questions in exams. Pretty cool stuff, right? One particularly popular question about TWICE’s ‘TT’ appeared in an exam paper, and to top it off, even showcased a super cute picture of Dahyun dressed in her iconic bunny costume! They have also featured in multiple textbooks on music, found throughout Korea. Since Tzuyu hails from Taiwan, she has made it to multiple question sets in their schools.

A videogame?

Tzuyu has entrenched herself so deeply into her fans’ hearts, that tattoos are just mainstream. Apart from a fan gifting the group luxury items of around 10 million Korean won, which is the most amazing thing. One enterprising fan liked her performance so much that he created a skateboarding obstacle course game for her! The game is so adorable with her cute avatar, fun music and cool animations. A definitely unique achievement. Move over, Tony Hawk!

Mina is a pro Ballerina!

Mina is more talented than even we ever thought. It turns out that she is a highly trained ballerina, and was super into it (almost 11 years) before she joined TWICE. She even performed an amazing routine on the show ‘Sixteen’, as part of her audition. Looking through that fine work, it's not a wonder that she got picked up so quickly. A spectacular dancer through and through!

Unexpected Line up changes

Members for the group were chosen by the reality TV show ‘Sixteen’. Initially, there were supposed to be 7 members. Even Momo had been eliminated and was part of the audience for the final episode. However, JYP just couldn’t deny the massive potential and fan love Momo and Tzuyu had garnered, and made the decision to include them in the final list of the group! Well, we are outright happy that it happened that way. It is impossible to think of TWICE without Momo and Tzuyu!

Leader Jihyo is best friends with many popular girl idols

The leader of a group always needs to be the best. Either the best performer or the just the person who can bring out the best in others. In the case of TWICE, Jihyo is the unmistakable choice. She had been a trainee with JYP Entertainment for around 10 years, before she made her debut with the group after ‘Sixteen’. It's not a surprise then, that she’s pretty close with other popular idols like Bae Suzy, Sunmi of Wonder Girls, Jokwon and many more.

On Screen experience even before debut

Even when the members were trainees, they were getting on screen experience too. Since JYP Entertainment was one of the ‘Big 3’ agencies, many members had made appearances in other music videos before their debut. Chaeyoung and Tzuyu played a part in Miss A’s ‘Only You’. Members Jeongyeon and Nayeon made an appearance in GOT7’s ‘Girls Girls Girls’, while Dahyun showed up in their ‘Stop Stop It’.

They release songs in Thai too!

Even though TWICE has started out from the Korean music scene to burst out on the global stage, the group has members of Korean as well as Japanese and Taiwanese heritage. The group always releases their album in multiple versions, which has definitely had fans love them even more. Along with this, they almost always release a special edition album for their Thai fans! If this does not showcase their global reach, we don’t know what does.

The group has a very unique birthday tradition

Rather than gifts (which is not really a no-no), the members give each special birthday kiss on any other birthdays! It started when a fan asked Tzuyu what she wanted from her members on her birthday and she said she wanted love, which got mistranslated as kisses. And that now has become the group’s birthday tradition!

How many facts did you know from the ones we listed above? Let us know in the comments below and do share any more that you know!

Credits :News1

