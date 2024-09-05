K-dramas with teachers who gave us crucial life lessons: Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, School 2013, and more

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day being celebrated, what is more fitting than looking back at some of the K-dramas with teachers who often go beyond the standard educational role? By stepping into the shoes of mentors, life coaches, and even friends, they guide their students through personal struggles, societal pressures, and the complex maze of adolescence. These dramas portray educators who inspire, challenge and uplift their students, leaving a lasting impact both on-screen and on the viewers.

K-dramas with teachers

1. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

In Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Coach Choi Sung Eun is the guiding force behind the main character, Kim Bok Joo. Coach Choi is more than just a weightlifting coach; she’s a mother figure who supports Bok Joo through her struggles with self-esteem, identity, and young love. She teaches her the importance of resilience, self-respect, and following one's passion, even when the world doesn't understand. The show beautifully illustrates how a mentor's belief in a student can empower them to overcome personal and professional challenges.

2. School 2013

The drama centers on Seungri High School and its teachers, Jung In Jae and Kang Se Chan. Both teachers take different approaches to educating their students, with In Jae emphasizing compassion and understanding, while Se Chan leans more toward discipline and results. Together, they navigate the complexities of their students' lives, teaching them the value of friendship, integrity, and perseverance. The show highlights the importance of having teachers who are willing to fight for their students’ futures, no matter the obstacles.

3. Crash Course in Romance

In Crash Course in Romance, the renowned but rigid math instructor Choi Chi Yeol meets Nam Haeng Seon, a former national athlete turned banchan shop owner. Despite his initial cold demeanor, Choi gradually learns about empathy, patience, and the importance of human connections through Haeng Seon and her daughter, who becomes his student. The drama teaches that education isn't just about grades or exams; it’s about nurturing a supportive environment where students can thrive emotionally and intellectually.

4. School 2017

School 2017 brings to light the struggles of high school students facing the pressures of academic success, peer pressure, and societal expectations. Among the educators at the heart of this drama is Teacher Shim Kang Myung. He is a compassionate and understanding teacher who sees the potential in his students beyond their academic achievements. Teacher Shim believes in fairness and encourages his students to stand up against injustices, teaching them that their worth is not determined by grades alone.

5. Dream High

The show features several teachers who play crucial roles in shaping the futures of these aspiring idols, but none more so than Teacher Kang Oh Hyuk. Despite his unconventional methods, Teacher Kang believes in each student's unique potential and encourages them to find their own voice, rather than just conforming to the industry’s expectations. The drama emphasizes that passion, hard work, and staying true to oneself are key to achieving one's dreams.

6. Law School

Law School offers a different take on the teacher-student relationship by setting it in a prestigious law school. Professor Yang Jong Hoon is a tough, no-nonsense professor with a sharp mind and a strict teaching style. He pushes his students to their limits, challenging them to think critically and question everything. While his methods are often harsh, they are rooted in his desire to mold his students into competent, ethical lawyers.

7. Moments of Eighteen

The K-drama centers around Choi Joon Woo and his interactions with his teacher, Oh Han Kyul. Teacher Oh is an empathetic educator who recognizes the loneliness and struggles Joon Woo faces. He offers guidance, understanding, and a safe space for Joon Woo to express his feelings. The drama beautifully portrays the importance of having a teacher who genuinely cares about their students’ emotional well-being, teaching us that a little kindness can go a long way in making someone feel less alone.

8. Class of Lies

In Class of Lies, lawyer-turned-teacher Ki Moo Hyeok takes on a teaching position at an elite high school to uncover the truth behind a student’s mysterious death. While his initial goal is self-serving, he gradually becomes invested in the students' lives and the corruption within the school. Through his journey, Moo Hyeok teaches the importance of standing up against injustice and the power of truth.

The above-mentioned K-dramas with teachers highlight the profound impact they can have on their students’ lives, extending far beyond academics. Whether it's through empathy, tough love, or unwavering support, these educators teach us lessons that are crucial not only in the classroom but in life itself.