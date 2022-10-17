8 years of Misaeng: 3 reasons why you should watch the iconic Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul drama

Since he was a child, the board game baduk has been everything to Jang Geu Rae ( Im Siwan ). But when he fails at achieving his dream of becoming a professional baduk player, Geu Rae must leave his isolated existence and enter the real world armed with nothing but a GED high school equivalency diploma on his resume. Through an acquaintance's recommendation, he gets hired as an intern at One International, a large trading company.

There, Geu Rae meets his boss, manager Oh Sang Shik, who's a workaholic and has a warm personality; fellow intern Ahn Young Yi, who attracts her colleagues' ire because of her impressive educational credentials and by being extremely competent at any task; and Jang Baek Gi, a geeky co-worker whose anxious nature masks his inner ambition. Geu Rae learns to navigate and adapt to corporate culture, with baduk as his guide.

2. The message

Misaeng, which was praised as a life drama, contains the sorrows of a boss. The core storyline is the three sales teams of 'One International': Manager Sang Sik Oh, Assistant Manager Kim Dong Sik, and Employee Jang Geu Rae. Misaeng delves into the face of fierce competition. It tells the struggle of Sang Sik, who insists on the correct method against the temptation of expedient methods. Another message that penetrates the beauty of life is the communion of generations. Oh Sang Sik, a 43-year-old manager, and Jang Geu Rae (26-27 years old) (Ahn Young Yi, Chang Baek Ki, Han Seok Yul) are in a team to find a solution to a problem together. Although generations and genders, status and circumstances are different, they put their heads together not only in work but also in life's troubles.

The message of Misaeng is the lesson that recognizing the partner as a partner is the beginning of solving a problem. When Employee Chang Baek Gi runs into a wall at work, he reluctantly seeks advice from his direct supervisor, Deputy Kang. Chang Baek Gi, a graduate of S University, the owner of super specs, was in a situation where he was contemplating leaving the company, saying that Deputy Kang did not recognize his abilities. Deputy Kang's "I'll see you tomorrow" greeting from work turned him back after he had been in a difficult relationship.

Chang Baek Gi, who was caught in the trap of self-interest, comes to realize on his own with the incident. Deputy Kang, whom he regarded as the object of his loathing, was in fact a companion to make up for his shortcomings. Politics is ultimately a process of winning the hearts of others. Cooperation between the ruling and opposition parties is nothing special.

3. Im Siwan as Jang Geu Rae

He formerly aspired to be a professional baduk player, to which he had devoted his life since childhood, but, unable to achieve this goal, he joins One International, although he has no formal skills or training. He joins Sales Team 3 as a two-year contract employee at One International. Discrimination can be blatantly seen as the main character, Jang Geu Rae, suffers at his workplace due to his educational status. This is a reflection of the current office environment in Eastern countries and especially in Korea. In the first episode, Jang Geu Rae is given an internship in one of the largest companies in Korea. He got his position through some sort of relationship with the executives which is one of the reasons that he is discriminated against.

The title translates to Go terminology meaning ‘an incomplete life’ (literally ‘not yet’ (미) ‘birth’ (생), meaning ‘not yet alive’). ‘Misaeng: Incomplete Life’ was the first Korean drama to film on location in Jordan, where actors Im Siwan and Lee Sung Min shot the series's prologue in Amman, Petra, and Wadi Rum. Im Siwan reprised his role as the protagonist, which he played in an earlier film adaptation, Incomplete Life: Prequel (2013). The series became a cultural phenomenon and recorded high viewership ratings for a cable network program in Korea. tvN is known for its record breaking dramas.

Im Siwan took on his first big-screen leading role in war drama film A Melody to Remember (2016), playing a good-hearted soldier who is hoping for a miracle even in a desperate situation.He was also cast in the Chinese-South Korean web drama My Catman alongside Chae Soo Bin and Kim Myung Soo. In a departure from his usual ‘nice guy’ roles, Im Siwan plays a cunning con-man in the crime caper movie ‘One Line’ (2017). He deviated even farther from his clean-cut image in ‘The Merciless’ (2017), a crime action film where he played an undercover cop who works for a drug-smuggling ring. Yim was invited to the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. The same year, Im Siwan starred in historical melodrama ‘The King in Love’, playing an ambitious crown prince.

