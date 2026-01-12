83rd Golden Globes: BLACKPINK’s Lisa, SEVENTEEN’s Joshua and Lee Byung Hun bring the glam, PICS

The 2026 Golden Globe Awards night was indeed a big moment for acting stars; however, the singers were not to be left behind! With many musicians making their way to the ceremony, K-pop was no stranger to it. BLACKPINK member Lisa, who has successfully pivoted to acting with her debut in The White Lotus Season 3, made a flashy debut at the red carpet. SEVENTEEN’s Joshua looked sharp and sleek with his own entry. Among Korean acting faces, Lee Byung Hun, who has impressed with his performances in Squid Game 3 as well as KPop Demon Hunters, was seen posing for the cameras.

Lalisa Manobal was decked out in a flowy affair for the evening. A black Mark Gong sheer tuxedo gown, she made sure the lenses all pointed to her as soon as she entered. Letting her hair cascade down in beautiful waves, colored brown to complement her fit, she was all smiles while posing. Her accessories were limited to a chunky neck piece and a single golden ring on her index finger, letting her charm do the talking for her.

All set to be the first K-pop act as a Golden Globe Awards presenter, Lisa is eyeing another big year in acting for herself with a couple of projects lined up alongside a group comeback and the ongoing BLACKPINK tour.

SEVENTEEN member Joshua had a happy debut at this year’s Golden Globes. One of the few K-pop celebrities attending the night, he made sure to make it worthwhile, with a sleek suit and a few open buttons with a statement brooch attached to the lapel of his jacket, making an otherwise monochrome look stand out.

Lee Byung Hun kept it classic with an all-black tailored suit and matching shoes. He has had a memorable year in 2025 with not one but two big projects.

Speaking of KPop Demon Hunters, the queens, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, who have been making it big in the world of music and animated film, were also spotted on the red carpet.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2026: Selena Gomez makes 1st red carpet appearance as wife with Benny Blanco, Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande Bring A Game