88rising announces ‘Double Happiness: Global Digital Festival’ with Jackson Wang, Mino, Woosung, Seori & more

American multinational music company 88rising has announced that they will be hosting a global virtual festival, ‘Double Happiness: Global Digital Festival’ to commemorate the Year of the Tiger. The festival is scheduled to be held live on February 4, at 7 pm PST (February 5, 8:30 am IST).

88rising shared a post to their official Twitter account ahead of the festival, announcing the lineup for ‘Double Happiness: Global Digital Festival’. The exciting lineup includes many notable K-pop artists, as well as 88rising artists. According to the announcement, we can expect performances by Seori, Mino, Woosung, Audrey Nuna, Warren Hue, MILLI, Stephanie Poetri, and more. Additionally, Jackson Wang is all set to headline the event!

Check out the official lineup announcement for ‘Double Happiness: Global Digital Festival’, below:

In November 2021, 88rising had organised the extremely successful ‘Head In The Clouds’ festival in Los Angeles, and are all set to present ‘Head In The Clouds Forever’ at Coachella, this April. Meanwhile, this weekend’s ‘Double Happiness: Global Digital Festival’ can be viewed via a live stream on 88rising’s official Facebook and YouTube accounts. Additionally, through donations received via the live stream, the upcoming festival will also be supporting the Asian Mental Health Collective.

Headquartered in New York City, 88rising was founded in 2015 by Sean Miyashiro and Jaeson Ma, first starting out as a music collective and management company. Their inaugural artists include Brian Puspos, Dumbfoundead, Josh Pan, and Okasian.

88rising’s ‘Double Happiness: Global Digital Festival’ is scheduled for February 4, at 7 pm PST (February 5, 8:30 am IST).

