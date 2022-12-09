9 Best K-Pop Debuts of 2022: LE SSERAFIM, TNX, NewJeans, TAN, Kep1er and more

As 2022 comes to an end, let’s take a look at some of our favorite K-Pop debuts of 2022 :-

LE SSERAFIM is a South Korean girl group formed by Source Music and Hybe Corporation. The group consists of five members: Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha and Hong Eunchae. Originally a sextet, Kim Garam left the group on July 20, 2022, after the termination of her exclusive contract. Le Sserafim debuted on May 2, 2022, with the release of their first extended play Fearless. It gives the message of possessing a strong ambition and will to move forward without worrying about the past. The song is easy on the ears and even easier to love at first listen, especially highlighting the members’ vocal timbres.

TNX- Move

TNX is a South Korean boy band formed through the survival audition program Loud by P Nation. The group consists of six members: Kyungjun, Taehun, Hyunsoo, Junhyeok, Hwi, and Sungjun and is signed to Psy's record label, P Nation. The group debuted on May 17, 2022, with the release of their first extended play Way Up. The song shows them coming together and talking about being a team and changing the world. The amazing rapping skills, choreography and the MV left viewers with a beautiful song.

NewJeans- Attention, Hype Boy, Hurt and Cookie

'Hurt' is an R&B genre song that gives a faint yet lovely feeling by adding simple vocals to grooved drumming. Like the previously released 'Attention' and 'Hype Boy', it conveys a common message of human relationships and attraction. Thanks to the removal of excessive directing and setting, you can focus on the faces and natural appearances of the NewJeans members. A video that perfectly harmonizes with lyrics such as "I like quiet more than a slow word" is strangely addictive. 'Cookie' is a dance-pop genre song based on a minimal hip-hop beat. “There is no food, even if I am hungry. No drinks, even if I'm thirsty. You know that only sweet tastes will make me want only dessert.” The unique lyrics are attractive. The first title song 'Attention' is a song that honestly accepts the excitement and palpitation that comes from falling in love with someone and tells 'Pay attention to me'. The second title song 'Hype Boy' is a song that combines Moombahton and electro-pop genres, and has a more chic feel compared to 'Attention'.

Kep1er- WA DA DA

The title song 'WA DA DA' is an exciting and energetic house genre-based dance song, maximizing Kep1er's unique lovely charm through various mood changes in the repeated bass riff. The song got a mixed reaction initially but over time, it became one of the most popular songs of 2022.

TAN- DU DU DU

TAN is a South Korean boy group formed through the MBC survival competition show Extreme Debut: Wild Idol. The group is composed of seven members: Changsun, Taehoon, Jiseong, Sunghyuk, Jaejun, Hyunyeop, and Jooan. The group debuted on March 10, 2022, with their debut extended play, 1TAN. The song DU DU DU was a strong debut with amazing vocals, rap, choreo and a pre-chorus that sounds like the good old 2nd Gen K-Pop kind.

VIVIZ- Bop Bop

Formed by former GFRIEND members SinB, Eunha and Umji, the group brought their glamor, acting and performance skills in the MV. The members chose a color for them and it can be seen in various parts of the MV. The songs had 80s inspired instrumental with the synth bass, brass and keyboard. The title track is from the mini album ‘Beam of Prism’.

NMIXX- O.O

Upon first listen, the songs seem to be divided into two different genres of music- one being a dark and girlcrush concept while the other is more feminine and upbeat. Even on paper the sounds don’t blend together and it sounds like that too. While the group had some great vocalists, the bizarre twists and turns made the experience not-so-pleasant. But after a few listens, the song remains stuck in our heads.

TEMPEST- Bad News

TEMPEST is a South Korean boy band under Yuehua Entertainment. The group is composed of seven members: Hanbin, Hyeongseop, Hyuk, Eunchan, Lew, Hwarang, and Taerae. The group made their debut on March 2, 2022 with their debut extended play, It's Me, It's We. The song was a perfect way to introduce the group as well as their skills. While many fans knew of them before debut, it also allowed them to see the members in a new light.

CLASS:y- Shut Down

CLASS:y is a South Korean girl group formed through the MBC reality competition show My Teenage Girl (2021–22). Co-managed by M25, a subsidiary of MBK Entertainment, and Universal Music Japan, the group consists of seven members: Won Ji Min, Kim Seon You, Myung Hyung Seo, Hong Hye Ju, Kim Ri Won, Park Bo Eun and Yoon Chaewon. They officially debuted on May 5, 2022, with the extended play (EP) Class Is Over. Shut Down is a typical 4th Gen K-Pop song but their charm flies colorfully throughout!

