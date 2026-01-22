9 K-dramas confirmed for 2026 Disney+ release: Perfect Crown, Portraits of Delusion and The Remarried Empress

Following the announcement of Netflix’s 17 new Korean shows releasing this year, Disney+ has also unveiled its own slate of releases, after a previous peek at the exciting titles coming our way in 2026. Some of the most-awaited shows will soon be made available to fans of the K-drama world. From romance dramas to thrillers and more, a list of multiple fun shows awaits.

Check out the full lineup of Disney+ K-drama releases below.

Sr No K-drama name Cast 1 A Shop For Killers 2 Lee Dong Wook, Kim Hye Jun, Jo Han Sun 2 Gold Land Park Bo Young, Kim Sung Cheol, Lee Hyun Wook, Lee Kwang Soo 3 Made in Korea 2 Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung, Woo Do Hwan, Seo Eun Soo, Won Ji An 4 In Your Radiant Season Lee Sung Kyung, Chae Jong Hyeop 5 Battle of Fates Jun Hyun Moo, Super Junior’s Shindong, more 6 Perfect Crown IU, Byeon Woo Seok, Noh Sang Hyun (Steve Noh) 7 The Husband Nam Goong Min, Lee Seol, Kim Dae Myung, Cho Yun Seo 8 The Remarried Empress Shin Min Ah, Lee Jong Suk, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Se Young 9 Portraits of Delusion (Working Title) Bae Suzy, Kim Seon Ho

The first looks for many of these shows were seen in the clip shared on Thursday, with fans getting a glimpse of the casts and the stories. The release plans for many of these were also revealed, with In Your Radiant Season confirmed for a February 20 premiere. Meanwhile, the most-awaited release, IU and Byeon Woo Seok’s romance drama Perfect Crown, has locked an April 2026 release. Gold Land is eyeing an early release this year, while A Shop For Killers 2, Made in Korea 2, and The Husband are dropping sometime later. Check out the newly released video with unseen glimpses at upcoming shows:

Another highly anticipated release, the live-action adaptation of the popular webtoon The Remarried Empress, will also make its way to the screens in the latter half of 2026. The same will be the case for Portraits of Delusion.

ALSO READ: 17 New K-drama titles announced for 2026 Netflix release: The Scandal, Boyfriend on Demand and Tantara