9 Korean horror movies to watch on Prime Video: From The Divine Fury to House of the Disappeared

Some of the best horror movies are made by Korean filmmakers, and here’s a rundown of a few for you to add to your watchlist.

1. Exhuma

A pair of Korean shamans, Hwa Rim and Bong Gil, are invited by a wealthy family to get rid of the evil spirit following their young son. They join hands with a feng shui master and a funeral owner to control the daunting presence in the area.

Cast: Choi Min Sik, Kim Go Eun, Yoo Hae Jin, Lee Do Hyun

Choi Min Sik, Kim Go Eun, Yoo Hae Jin, Lee Do Hyun Director: Jang Jae Hyun

Jang Jae Hyun Language: Korean

Korean Genre: Supernatural, Horror, Thriller

Supernatural, Horror, Thriller Release date: February 22, 2024

2. Train to Busan

An office worker takes a train from Seoul to Busan, accompanying his daughter on the journey. What unfolds shocks him to no end as soon zombies and others infected with the virus create chaos in the compartments, leaving him and fellow passengers in a crazy fight for life.

Cast: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu Mi, Ma Dong Seok, Kim Su An, Choi Woo Shik, Ahn So Hee, Kim Eui Sung

Gong Yoo, Jung Yu Mi, Ma Dong Seok, Kim Su An, Choi Woo Shik, Ahn So Hee, Kim Eui Sung Director: Yeon Sang Ho

Yeon Sang Ho Language: Korean

Korean Genre: Action, Horror, Thriller

Action, Horror, Thriller Release date: July 20, 2016

3. The Divine Fury

A mixed martial artist named Yong Hoo has powers to fight the world, but not in the way others would think. He joins with a priest to rid the area of a powerful, evil spirit that has planned to cause a disaster. They fight Ji Shin and his follower in a fierce showdown of forces.

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Ahn Sung Ki, Woo Do Hwan, Park Ji Hyun

Park Seo Joon, Ahn Sung Ki, Woo Do Hwan, Park Ji Hyun Director: Kim Joo Hwan

Kim Joo Hwan Language: Korean

Korean Genre: Action, Horror, Thriller

Action, Horror, Thriller Release date: July 31, 2019

4. The Witch: Part 1 - The Subversion

Ja Yoon learns of her superpowers and decides to use them to appear on a song contest, also aiming to find the people who tortured her and fed her the serum that made her this way. Wanting to improve the life of the woman who adopted her after finding her escaping and raising her, she plans on stealing the serum, only to come across the very people who made her life miserable.

Cast: Kim Da Mi, Jo Min Su, Park Hee Soon, Choi Woo Shik

Kim Da Mi, Jo Min Su, Park Hee Soon, Choi Woo Shik Director: Park Hoon Jung

Park Hoon Jung Language: Korean

Korean Genre: Science Fiction, Action, Horror, Thriller

Science Fiction, Action, Horror, Thriller Release date: June 27, 2018

5. The Witch: Part 2. The Other One

Ark 1 is a subject of The Witch Project, one that has not been successful on anyone but herself. After discovering her identity as well as her superpowers, she tries to evade the many people who vie for her skills and comes across a lady who saves her, until they are chased down by the evildoers themselves.

Cast: Shin Si Ah, Park Eun Bin, Jo Min Su

Shin Si Ah, Park Eun Bin, Jo Min Su Director: Park Hoon Jung

Park Hoon Jung Language: Korean

Korean Genre: Science Fiction, Action, Horror, Thriller

Science Fiction, Action, Horror, Thriller Release date: June 15, 2022

6. Umma

A Korean immigrant named Amanda homeschools her daughter, Chrissy, and denies her the luxuries of the modern world until one day she is confronted by the truths of her past, in which she had been struck by her own mom and punished relentlessly, making her forget it. She then comes across her Umma’s (mother) ashes, which give rise to a spirit and threaten to ruin her world.

Cast: Sandra Oh, Fivel Stewart, MeeWha Alana Lee, Tom Yi, Odeya Rush, Dermot Mulroney

Sandra Oh, Fivel Stewart, MeeWha Alana Lee, Tom Yi, Odeya Rush, Dermot Mulroney Director: Iris K. Shim

Iris K. Shim Language: Korean, Korean

Korean, Korean Genre: Supernatural, Horror

Supernatural, Horror Release date: March 18, 2022

7. A Tale of Two Sisters

A young girl returns from a mental institution to discover her sister and father, who have been taking care of their stepmother, and learns of the latter’s bad deeds towards the two girls. She then goes through a myriad of issues while struggling to figure out what the truth is and whether all those whom she can see are even real or just her imagination.

Cast: Im Soo Jung, Moon Geun Young, Yum Jung Ah, Kim Kap Soo

Im Soo Jung, Moon Geun Young, Yum Jung Ah, Kim Kap Soo Director: Kim Jee Woon

Kim Jee Woon Language: Korean

Korean Genre: Psychological, Horror

Psychological, Horror Release date: June 13, 2003

8. Gangnam Zombie

A man with a crush on his colleague who is being unfairly treated by their boss and is unpaid for their work gets stuck in a zombie breakout in the building of his office. He must fight off the blood thirsty creatures pouncing on them and ward off any chances of infection, while keeping his friend alive.

Cast: Ji Il Joo, Park Ji Yeon, Cho Kyung Hun

Ji Il Joo, Park Ji Yeon, Cho Kyung Hun Director: Lee Soo Seong

Lee Soo Seong Language: Korean

Korean Genre: Action, Horror

Action, Horror Release date: January 5, 2023

9. House of the Disappeared

The remake of the Venezuelan film The House at the End of Time, it follows a woman’s return to her home after 25 years of being imprisoned for falsely murdering her husband. She seeks the help of a mysterious man to get to the bottom of the case and learn more about her son’s disappearance.

Cast: Kim Yun Jin, Ok Taec Yeon, Jo Jae Yoon

Kim Yun Jin, Ok Taec Yeon, Jo Jae Yoon Director: Lim Dae Woong

Lim Dae Woong Language: Korean

Korean Genre: Psychological, Horror

Psychological, Horror Release date: April 5, 2017

ALSO READ: 9 Korean thriller movies to watch on Prime Video: From Exhuma to Concrete Utopia