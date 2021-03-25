9 KPop artists who held their concerts in India and met their Indian fans

While some of our favourite bands still give India a pass in their Asian tours, here are nine artists who've been here. Read on to know who came!

2020 was a good year for the Hallyu lovers in India. The Hallyu wave spread across boundaries and cities with a strong wind that took the majority of people under its wings. They discovered KDramas (The King, It's Okay Not To Be Okay, Hospital Playlist, Kingdom, Crash Landing on You), KPop (BTS Boy with Luv, BLACKPINK x Selena's Ice Cream, TWICE I Can't Stop Me, Kai's Mmmh), Korean food (Jjajjangmyeon, Buldak noodles, Gimbap, Soju).

This became such a big phenomenon in India, that the one thing Indian KPop lovers never knew would happen, did - India started topping on streaming charts that made Big Hit and BTS notice us! Our wishes were granted! India is slowly becoming a KPop-loving country, showcasing their presence on the world map.

However, before all of this happened, there were certain groups who made India a part of their tour and gave early K-Pop fans opportunities to actually go crazy, wait at the airport, scream and dance. This is a list (and a tribute) to the ones who gave us a taste of the K-Pop fan life!

KARD

The most recent K-Pop group to have performed in India, is KARD. The four-member group performed in Delhi and Guwahati in July 2020 and one of my friends even flew down to Delhi from Mumbai to watch it. In her words, “It was amazing!”. They even danced to the super hit song ‘Bom Diggy Diggy’ at that time! Even though I didn’t attend their concert, I became their fan just after watching my friend’s Instagram stories!

VAV

The septet debuted in 2015 and visited India for their tour in May 2019. It was a dream come true for many fans when the group announced that they’d be visiting India! Their video even started with a “namaste”! A press conference was even organised by Korean Cultural Centre India at Delhi for them. The fans greeted them on the airport with placards and signs and Twitter trends that day were full of #NamasteVAV and #VAVInIndia. They performed in Delhi for two days.

IN2IT and ALeXa

The band IN2IT and AleXa surprised fans with their groovy Bollywood moves at their Mumbai concert in April 2019. The members Hyunuk, Inho, Inpyo, Isaac, Jiahn and Yeontae performed their famous tracks 2U, Paradise and Be Bop Baby while AleXa performed at their concert opening. However, the highlight of the event was both of them dancing to ‘Bole Chudiyaan’ with the members donning a golden shawl on their suits and AleXa wearing a saree!

Jang HanByul

The talented solo singer Jang Han Byul had added India to his list of “Summer Star Tour” countries in 2019! He performed at Dimapur, Nagaland and two other cities and gave his fans a taste of heaven. The highlight of the show? He sang Arijit Singh’s Raabta in a pitch-perfect tone and accent! Whenever i watch the video, I can’t stop myself from smiling wide!

M.O.N.T.

The trio M.O.N.T came to India twice - once in 2018 after their debut, and the next in 2019 - where they graced not only Mumbai, but Bangalore K-Pop fans too! In 2018, they had visited Nagaland, Imphal, Manipur and Delhi. In an interview with Bangalore Mirror, they even claimed that they liked Indian food! The fans had an incredible time with them, no doubt!

Dabit

David Kim, who’s majorly known as Dabit, is a Korean-American singer who debuted in 2015 and has visited India several times. He even did a meet and greet in Bangalore years ago.he was invited and gladly accepted the invitation to be a part of Dimapur’s Kaleidoscope festival, also called the Hornbill Festival. He even answered some fan questions!

MustB and Live Yubin

The Hornbill Festival in Nagaland is a precious one for every K-Pop lover as it becomes the door through which the Indian fans connect with their favourite idols. It takes place every year for 10 days, from Dec 1 to 10. The 5-member band MustB and the solo artists Live Yubin graced the fans with their presence last year and it looks so much fun!

See? It’s not like we Indians aren’t there on the map. We’ll get better gradually!

