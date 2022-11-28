9 Members of LOONA to reportedly terminate contract with BlockBerryCreative; Chuu joins new agency?

A new update has come in from the popular K-pop girl group LOONA . Earlier in the day, it was reported that nine members of LOONA except Vivi and Hynjin have filed an injunction for the termination of their contracts with BlockBerryCreative. And it is also reported that Chuu has signed with a new agency.

The nine members of LOONA- Haesul, Heejin, Jinsol, Yeojin, Kim Lip, Choery, Yves, Gowon and Olivia Hye have reportedly filed for an injunction to suspend their contract with BlockBerryCreative. The other two members Vivi and Hyunjin are not a part of this. It is being said that it comes from a lack of trust, as the members of LOONA find it difficult to trust the company for their future activities and management of the group. In response to this BlockBerryCreative has denied the rumours by responding with a “no”.

Chuu

Last year in December, Chuu filed an injunction for the termination of her contract with BlockBerryCreative. As reported last week, Chuu was kicked out of the group by the agency that claimed there was a power abuse incident. It has been reported that Chuu has signed with a new management company called BY4M Studio for her future activities. Although it is yet to release an official statement, BY4M Studio is a content and entertainment agency which focuses on providing media content on all platforms.

This all follows after Chuu’s departure from LOONA, as she was kicked out of the group by BlockBerryCreative with the reason that she misused her power towards the staff. Many fans came in support of Chuu as they criticised the agency’s poor decision and lack of management towards the artist. As of now, we don't know what the future holds for girl group LOONA, but we hope that the issue will be resolved soon.