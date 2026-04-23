9 Reel to real life K-drama couples: From Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin to Jisung and Lee Bo Young

K-dramas are romantic and all things dreamy, so it’s natural to fall in love. The following list of stars thought the same and took their on-screen pairings with their partners to some killer off-screen chemistry.

1. Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin

Crash Landing on You couldn’t have been better. The duo, who first starred together in the spy film The Negotiation, was roped in for another round in director Lee Jung Hyo’s cross-border romance. Hyun Bin’s portrayal of Ri Jeong Hyeok was enough to get the viewers’ hearts beating, and so seemed to be the case for Son Ye Jin as well. The duo admitted to starting to date after the filming for the drama was over, and confirmed their relationship in January 2021 after being spotted going on multiple dates. The duo got married in March 2022 and welcomed their firstborn, son Kim Woo Jin, in November of the same year.

2. Jisung and Lee Bo Young

After meeting on the set for the 2004 K-drama Save Last Dance for Me, Jisung and Lee Bo Young fell in love and continued being in a relationship. Their long-term romance ended in marriage on September 27, 2013. The couple has stayed strong, often keeping their private life away from the spotlight, and has been very supportive of each other. The two share two children together, a daughter born in 2015 and a son born in 2019.

3. Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo

One of the most talked about couples in the list, the Song-Song duo were the lead stars of the romance K-drama Descendants of the Sun. They met during the filming of the show and developed a true relationship even after it ended. Continuing to date and be treated as one of the most beloved couples in a long time, they decided to take their relationship to the next level by getting married on October 31, 2017.

A happy atmosphere was spread in the industry thanks to the couple, but they decided to get separated due to ‘personality differences’ that could be solved. He filed for divorce on June 27, 2019, after just 20 months of being married, and the divorce was approved the following month.

4. Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon

The Glory, a gore and chilling story of school violence turned up to the romance playground for Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon who began dating after starring in the show together. They confirmed that the two actors were dating in April 2023 and have stayed strong despite his military enlistment in the same year. They have stuck to intimate dates and bashful mentions of each other during promotional appearances.

5. Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri

One of the most heartfelt couples of the list is Ryu Jun Yeol and Lee Hyeri, who crossed paths on the set of the legendary K-drama Reply 1988. While the two did not end up together on the show despite their arguably best chemistry, romance blossomed off screen for the two and they stayed in the dating phase for about 7 to 8 years since first admitting their relationship. Their separation became a public spectacle with the involvement of Han So Hee and the two have continued to remain tight-lipped since.

6. Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo would not be the same if it weren’t for Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung. The couple became a visual pairing that will be talked about for years to come. After maintaining a long-running friendship under YG Entertainment, which housed the two, they admitted to dating in April 2017, and are said to have been in a relationship since January of that year. Their highly celebrated romance ended in August 2017 due to busy schedules.

7. Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun

Blood co-stars Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun confirmed their relationship in March 2016, seemingly a year after they first got together as romantic partners. The duo got married after a whirlwind romance in May 2016 and even starred in a variety show together about their relationship and early honeymoon phase. However, things quickly went south for the couple, and they got divorced in 2020, including a very public showdown involving their families.

8. Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin

Meeting on the set of an ad shoot, Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah became an undisputed fan favorite couple that had been going strong for a long time. The two confirmed that they were dating in July 2015, a few months after meeting each other. She stood strong by his side through his cancer diagnosis and treatment, proving their unbreakable bond. The duo even starred in a drama together, Our Blues, but chose not to be each other's love interests, keeping their real life chemistry alive instead. They remained strong and cheered on each other’s projects with subtle support throughout the years, finally getting married after 10 years of dating on December 20, 2025.

9. Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sun Bin

Having met on the set of Running Man in 2016, Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sun Bin shocked the entertainment industry when it was confirmed that they were dating in real life. Their long-term partnership has continued from December 2018, when it was first revealed to the world, to the current date, when they continue to be shy with the mention of each other’s names and open support of their projects. Fans are hoping they will soon walk the aisle together, promising forever to each other.

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