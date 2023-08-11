9 SM Entertainment employees receive death threats from 28-year-old; Details inside

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains mention of violence

SM Entertainment employees were caught in danger as an unknown man threatened to kill them. According to Korean media outlets, a man threatened nine SM Entertainment workers after he assumed he was rejected by a girl group member. SM Entertainment has produced many girl groups which include S.E.S, Girls' Generation, f(X), Red Velvet, and aespa. However, it is not known which girl group member's fan was this man.

9 SM Entertainment received death threats

A 28-year-old man was arrested by the police for the charges of threats and obstruction of business. He reportedly tried threatening nine employees of the agency through online community posts. He was speculated to be a huge fan of SM Entertainment's female idol from a girl group. It is said that he had been a fan for 17 years. The man allegedly tried to connect with the idol online through direct messages and presumed he was rejected by her. This situation enraged him into taking impulsive actions.

The Police stated that he tried to get close to the idol on multiple events. However, after being turned down, he planned how he would make threats on the final day which had different ways and situations included. They added that he even prepared what he would say to the police.

Winter of aespa received death threats

Previously, aespa member Winter was revealed to be a victim of online death threats. On August 8, a representative of the agency stated that the Spicy singer had received threats of death on an internet forum post. The agency immediately reported them to the authorities after recognizing the source of the post. SM Entertainment is to confirm any update on the investigation. Fans had been extremely anxious about the situation and they were worried about their idol given the mass shooting and stabbing cases occurring in South Korea. However, the agency also provided information on the safety of the aespa member, noting that the security system had been enhanced and they are doing their utmost to protect their artist from any kind of harm.

