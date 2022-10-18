9 Years of ‘Reply 1994’: 4 incredible moments from the Go Ara, Jung Woo, Yoo Yeon Seok starrer drama

Set in 1994, six university students from various provincial areas of South Korea (Jeolla Province, Chungcheong Province and Gyeongsang Province) live together at a boarding house in Sinchon, Seoul, which is run by a couple with a daughter named Sung Na Jung. Like its predecessor, Reply 1997, the series follows a nonlinear storytelling where it shifts between the past in 1994 and the present in 2013, making the viewers guess who will become Na Jung's husband among the male characters. The series follows the historically and culturally significant events that happened in the country in 1994 and the years that followed, including the emergence of seminal K-Pop group Seo Taiji and Boys, the Sampoong Department Store collapse and the birth of the Korean Basketball League. The names of the boys are revealed later, to avoid spoilers. They're mostly just referred to by their nicknames listed below.

2. Go Ara as Sung Na Jung

Originally from Masan, South Gyeongsang Province, she is majoring in Computer Engineering, has an easygoing personality and is a big fan of basketball player Lee Sang Min. Go Ara did a great job at playing the initially innocent Na Jung that tries to navigate her life, love and career. She is funny, noisy, stubborn and absolutely lovable. She has such a sweet personality that two people fell in love with her. Go Ara is best known for starring in the television series ‘Sharp’ (2003), ‘Heading to the Ground’ (2009), ‘Reply 1994’ (2013), ‘You're All Surrounded’ (2014), ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ (2016–17), ‘Black’ (2017), ‘Ms. Hammurabi’ (2018), ‘Haechi’ (2019), and ‘Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol’ (2020).

In order to portray Sung Na Jung, Go Ara cut her hair short, and gained 18 lbs. While many doubted her casting when it was first announced, Go Ara's acting later nabbed praise both critically and with viewers. For her performance, Go Ara received Best Actress nominations in the Baeksang Art Awards and APAN Star Awards. In 2015, Go Ara returned to the big screen alongside Yoo Seung Ho in joseon-era romance film, ‘The Magician’, where she plays a princess who finds love with a circus magician. This was followed by a leading role in ‘Phantom Detective’, a neo-noir action flick starring Lee Je Hoon as the titular Hong Gil Dong. In 2016, Go Ara starred as the female lead opposite Park Seo Joon in youth historical drama ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’.

3. Jung Woo as ‘Sseureki’ (Garbage)

He is a medical student. He was the best friend of Na Jung's late older brother, and grew up with the Sung siblings. Jung Woo did an amazing job of playing a smart but careless person. His outlandish behavior leaves the audience laughing out loud! His loving gestures, on the other hand, towards Na Jung, remains unnoticed in the beginning, but one can see how much he ended up loving her, whether it was in 1994 or in the present time- 2013! Jung Woo made his acting debut in 2006, and began his career appearing in minor roles on film and television. He drew attention in 2008 for his turn as a morally challenged but lovable villain in action film Spare, the directorial debut of Lee Seong Han. In 2013, Jung Woo played a supporting role as a baker who falls for a divorced single mother in the family drama ‘You're the Best, Lee Soon Shin’. His mainstream popularity further increased when he was cast as one of the main characters of ‘Reply 1994’, a cable drama about a group of young students from different regions in Korea living together in a boarding house while going to college in 1990s Seoul. This was followed by a role in arthouse spy movie ‘Red Family’, produced by Kim Ki Duk.

4. Yoo Yeon Seok as Chilbong (Seven Shutouts)

Although he is only a freshman, he is the number one pitcher of Yonsei University's baseball team. He has a crush on Na Jung. He is one of the heartbreaking second leads as he is a sweet, lovable character that the female lead only looks at like a friend, even though he tries hard to help her out and give her hints about his feelings. He is always enamored by her even though he knows she loves Sseureki.

Yoo Yeon Seok is a South Korean actor. After making his acting debut in 2003 with a small role in ‘Oldboy’, he resumed his acting career in 2008. His notable works include the films ‘Re-encounter’ (2011), ‘Architecture 101’ (2012), ‘A Werewolf Boy’ (2012) and ‘Whistle Blower’ (2014), ‘Perfect Proposal’ (2015), ‘Mood of the Day’ (2016) as well as the television series ‘Reply 1994’ (2013), ‘Warm and Cozy’ (2015), ‘Dr. Romantic’ (2016), ‘Mr. Sunshine’ (2018), and ‘Hospital Playlist’ (2020).

