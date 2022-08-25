97 liners: BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, NCT’s Jaehyun and SKZ’s Bang Chan get together for a meal?

The beloved ‘97 liner squad appears to have been hanging out again! On August 25, the Instagram account for the restaurant Yeong Cheon Yeonghwa (literal translation) uploaded a post with the signatures of BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, NCT’s Jaehyun and Stray Kids’ Bang Chan.

Adding the hashtag “97z” in a reference to the four stars being born in the year 1997, the restaurant wrote in the caption of the post, “We thank you for visiting and Yeong Cheon Yeonghwa supports you!” However, the post did not add any further clues as to when the stars visited the restaurant.

The Instagram account has also previously shared the autographs of stars like BTS’ RM, Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Mi Joo, EXO’s Sehun, actor couple Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin and more, thanking them for visiting the restaurant.

Jungkook debuted in 2013 as BTS’ youngest member. The following year, BamBam and Yugyeom made their debut as part of GOT7. In 2015, Mingyu, The8 and DK also debuted, as part of the 13-piece group SEVENTEEN. Cha Eun Woo and Jaehyun both debuted in 2016, and are part of the boy groups ASTRO and NCT, respectively. Meanwhile, Bang Chan debuted officially in 2018, as the boy group Stray Kids’ leader.

While BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and NCT’s Jaehyun are famously known to be a part of the ‘97 liner squad along with SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, The8 and DK, and GOT7’s BamBam and Yugyeom, it appears as though Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan has also been warmly welcomed by his same-age industry mates. Is he also a part of the squad? Only time will tell.

