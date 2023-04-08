‘97 liners’ BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu meet up for a fun night out

On April 8, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu took to his personal Instagram to display a fun night he had with BTS’ Jungkook and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo. The caption said ‘Good Night’ with a black heart. Dressed warmly, the goofy trio show off their heartbreaking visuals with bare faces! The ‘97 liners look absolutely amazing together!

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu:

SEVENTEEN released 'EP.70 Don't Lie: The CHASER #1' of 'GOING SEVENTEEN' on their official social media and YouTube channels on April 5. The third and final part of the 'Don't Lie' series is a game that combines the mafia and the chase, and SEVENTEEN fights a desperate chase to avoid being caught by the 'villain'. 'Don't Lie: The CHASER' is a game where you have to secure coins every round and carry them to the next stage while avoiding the pursuit of a new character called 'villain'. Coins that survive until the final round and are successfully transported become the final prize money to be received. In addition, the coin of the target killed by the 'villain' goes back to the mafia who set the target. With the start of the game, the members set out to secure coins by keeping Jun and The8 in check, who are currently tied for first place. After securing the coin, three citizens were pointed out as the mafia's target, and the first round chase began immediately. SEVENTEEN engaged in a thrilling chase with 'villain' and consistently showed a unique sense of entertainment.

Jungkook:

According to the Yongsan District Office in Seoul on April 5th, Jungkook received permission from the district office in July of last year to build a detached house in Itaewon-dong. Jungkook demolished all of the old houses in December of that year, and at the same time proceeded with reconstruction. The newly built house has a scale of 2 floors below the ground and 3 floors above the ground. Itaewon-dong, which will be the new home of Jungkook, is famous as the largest affluent neighborhood in Korea.

Cha Eun Woo:

Singer and actor Cha Eun Woo attended the wedding of singer-actor Lee Seung Gi and actor Lee Da In, held at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas in Gangnam-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of April 7th.

ALSO READ: BTS’ rapper J-Hope looks handsome as he takes to Instagram to debut new hairstyle; SEE photo

Advertisement