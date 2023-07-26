97 liners: BTS Jungkook discusses filming Seven challenge with Mingyu; SEVENTEEN singer praises GOT7's Yugyeom

BTS' Jungkook, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, and GOT7's Yugyeom took over the internet with their interactions online. During the Stationhead listening party of Jungkook's solo single, the BTS member spoke about doing the Seven Challenge with his bestie SEVENTEEN's Mingyu. On the other hand, Mingyu was seen commenting on Yugyeom's Instagram Live.

Jungkook discussed filming the Seven Challenge with Mingyu

BTS member Jungkook held another Stationhead listening party session with his fans. While chatting with fans Jungkook brought up Mingyu in the conversation. Jungkook revealed that the SEVENTEEN member said, "Hey Jungkook, shouldn't we do the Seven Challenge?". Jungkook continued saying that maybe he would do it with Mingyu only. He also added that he would do challenges with only Mingyu when BTS and SEVENTEEN songs come out next time. The last dance video Jungkook and Mingyu did together was SEVENTEEN's Super Challenge. This suggestion by Mingyu has only increased the anticipation for the Seven Challenge video of Jungkook and Mingyu together.

Mingyu praised Yugyeom

GOT7 member Yugyeom started live on Instagram to catch up with followers but a surprising idol entered his live session. Yugyeom recently dropped the Hip-hop single LOLO on July 24 to thank his fans for all their interest in the song. Mingyu of SEVENTEEN who is a close friend of Yugyeom decided to spam his comments section with cheerful words on his latest release. The SEVENTEEN member commented, "I am thankful too". He further said, "The song is so good". When Yugyeom noticed Mingyu's comments he recognized his friend and giggled telling his fans that even Mingyu liked the song. This did not stop here Mingyu praised Yugyeom on his producing skills as well saying that he has worked hard on producing.

About 97 liners

Popular idols in the K-pop industry born in the year 1997 make up the 97 Liners squad. BTS' Jungkook, GOT7's Yugyeom and BamBam, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, The8 and DK, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, NCT's Jaehyun, and most recently, Stray Kids' Bang Chan. Despite making their debut in different years, the squad is renowned for its strong friendships among its members because they were all born in the same year.

