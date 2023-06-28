97 liners unite: BTS' Jungkook, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu spotted at restaurant

The 97 liners BTS' Jungkook, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu had dinner at a restaurant in Seoul. On June 28, a Korean citizen saw the famous 97 liners in a resto-bar but did not click pictures. However, as proof, they shared a doodle the friends made on the wall of the restaurant.

The 97 Liners reunion

A Korean citizen happened to see BTS' Jungkook, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu at a restaurant on June 27. The 97 liners were spotted at Simmani restaurant near Konkuk University in Seoul. According to the owner, there were four friends eating together, however, one of them couldn't be identified. The assumption says it could be GOT7's Yugyeom, who is also a part of the 97 Liners squad.

It's been a while since the group was seen together and Fans could not be more happy to see their favorite 97z together. There were no pictures taken of the K-pop idols but as proof, a picture of their doodle was shared on the internet. They drew a big 97 on the wall which is their birth year along with the initials of their names MJDY which is for Mingyu, Jungkook, Dongmin (Cha Eun Woo's birth name), and Yugyeom.

About the 97 liners

The 97-liners squad consists of nine members. BTS’ Jungkook, GOT7’s Yugyeom and BamBam, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, The8 and DK, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, NCT’s Jaehyun and recently added Stray Kids' Bang Chan. The squad is known for its wholesome friendship since all the members are born in the same year despite debuting in different years. As the boys are of the same age they can drop honorifics and just be friends.

A few months back SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, BTS' Jungkook, and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo were seen having dinner together. SEVENTEEN's Mingyu posted pictures from the meet on his Instagram with the two idols on April 8. Fans are excited to see them again and they are requesting Mingyu to share the pictures again from last night.

