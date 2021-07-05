Bhoot Police: After Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor drops his first look poster as 'Chiraunji'
Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared the first look poster of her husband Saif Ali Khan. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam.
Arjun Kapoor on Monday took to Instagram to share a new poster for the upcoming film Bhoot Police. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam. It is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.
Credits :Arjun Kapoor Instagram
