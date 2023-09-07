A Bloody Luck Day: Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Sung Min star in poster and teaser of twisted psychological thriller

Hospital Playlist actor Yoo Yeon Seok will play the role of a psychopath in the upcoming drama A Bloody Lucky Day with actors Lee Sung Min and Lee Jung Eun. This crime thriller will depict a day in the life of a taxi driver who brings misfortune. This TVING series will be screened at the 28th Busan International Film Festival in October which is prior to its release in November. Read below to learn more about the upcoming series.

Poster of A Bloody Lucky Day

A Bloody Lucky Day is based on a webtoon named The Day of Misfortune where three lives get entangled because of a serial killer on the run. The versatile actor Yoo Yeon Seok who was previously seen in different characters will turn into a psychopath in the upcoming thriller drama. The poster features glimpses of Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Sung Min, and Lee Jung Eun in a taxi. From Lee Sung Min's point of view, the text on the poster says, "I picked up a serial killer". The teaser is also available as the three actors got immersed in the characters, raising anticipation among fans.

Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Sung Min, and Lee Jung Eun in the teaser

The Reborn Rich star Lee Sung Min will play the role of a taxi driver Oh Take who one day sees a pig in his dream and gets excited, as one of the Korean beliefs is that seeing a pig in dreams brings one fortune. Lee Sung Min rushes to buy a lottery ticket as he feels the weather to be in his favor. He encounters a mysterious man Keum Hyuk Soo who turns out to be a serial killer. He finds out about this fact mid-way as Keum Hyuk Soo puts him in the spot saying he is safe. Oh Taek is terrified however he has to complete his journey to Mokpo. Meanwhile, actress Lee Jung Eun is seen adapting the role of Hwang Sun Gyu, a mother filled with rage who is desperately looking for the murderer of her son.

