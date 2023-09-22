A Good Day to Be a Dog 3rd teaser: Park Gyu Young wants to kiss Cha Eun Woo again but not as human

A Good Day to Be a Dog’s third video teaser was released on YouTube on September 5. The drama is already receiving a lot of attention for its unconventional storyline and a star-studded cast. The network has been releasing various photo and video teasers which reveal a soothing and lovely romantic comedy series.

A Good Day to Be a Dog’s teaser 3 breakdown

A Good Day to Be a Dog is an upcoming drama series which is based on a webtoon. The story surrounds a teacher who has a curse that changes her into a dog for six hours every time she kisses someone. The first two teasers revealed the two main leads Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo) and Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young) and their personalities.

The latest teaser shows Han Hae Na remembering that she turns into a dog as she and Jin Seo Won are kissing so she pushes him away. It is followed by a montage of Han Hae Na’s everyday life while her friend’s voiceover reveals that she thought Han Hae Na was hitting on the History teacher Lee Bo Gyeom (Lee Hyun Woo) but it turned out to be the Math teacher Jin Seo Won instead. Her friend quickly advises her to break the curse and not let her secret slip to the entire school. Han Hae Na comments on how hard it is to turn into a dog every night while moments of sweetness between her and the maths teacher play.

The teaser closes with the main female lead declaring that she needs to kiss Jin Seo Won again but this time while is in her dog form. The 40-second trailer is a mix of emotions ranging from romance to mystery.

Details of A Good Day to Be a Dog

The drama directed by Kim Dae Woong and written by Baek In Ah is adapted from a webtoon of the same name which is written by Lee Hey. It is set to release on October 11 at 9 pm KST which is 5:30 pm IST. One episode of the series will be released every Wednesday. Cast members also include Yoon Hyun Soo from Seasons of Blossom and Kim Yi Kyeong from A Time Called You.

