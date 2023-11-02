A Good Day to Be a Dog and Moon in the Day are neck and neck in viewership ratings

Moon in the Day and A Good Day to Be a Dog aired on Wednesday and saw stiff competition in the viewership ratings. Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young's romantic comedy premiered on October 11 while Moon in the Day with Kim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin premiered this week on November 1. Here are the details of the ratings.

Moon in the Day and A Good Day to Be a Dog's viewership ratings

The Wednesday-Thursday drama Moon in the Day premiered on November 1 and saw a decent average national viewership rating of 1.6 percent. The Wednesday drama A Good Day to Be a Dog also saw a steady nationwide average viewership rating of 1.7 percent which is a 0.2 percent decrease from last week. Both the fun and exciting dramas are neck to neck with each other.

More about A Good Day to Be a Dog and Moon in the Day

A Good Day to Be a Dog features Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young, and Kim Dae Woong. The workplace romantic comedy tells the story of Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young) whose family has a curse; they turn into a dog at night whenever they kiss someone. On the other hand, Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo) has a fear of dogs because of a past trauma. One drunken night, Han Hae Na kisses Jin Seo Won mistakenly and their lives intertwine ever since.

Moon in the Day stars actor Kim Young Dae and actor Pyo Ye Jin as the lead. In this romance fantasy, Kim Young Dae will be taking on the role of Han Joon Oh. He is a popular celebrity who seems handsome and confident from the outside but is a deeply insecure person. One day, after a horrible day at work, he meets a road accident and is saved by a quick-on-her-feet firefighter, Kang Young Hwa, who is played by Pyo Ye Jin. When the actor wakes up after the accident, he is possessed by the spirit of Silla's nobleman, who was killed by his lover.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Moon in the Day starring Kim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin: Release date, where to watch, cast, plot, and more