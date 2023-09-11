A Good Day to be a Dog: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young share awkward chemistry in latest stills

On September 11, MBC released the stills for A Good Day to be a Dog starring ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Celebrity star Park Gyu Young. The drama follows the lives of Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young) and Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo), two school teachers who go through a series of situations in this fantasy romance comedy drama. Han Hae Na has been cursed with turning into a dog after being kissed by Jin Seo Won. He then becomes the reason for breaking her curse.

A Good Day To Be A Dog characters:

Cha Eun Woo portrays Jin Seo Won, a high school math teacher who has developed a fear of dogs as a result of childhood trauma. Han Hae Na, a high school Korean language teacher cursed to kiss a dog, is played by Park Gyu Young. The drama is based on the Naver webtoon of the same name, which was a huge hit with readers for its original idea that kissing turns you into a dog and its solid plot with many unexpected turns. It was made by a popular production company that has made dramas based on original webtoons like Taxi Driver, My ID is Gangnam Beauty, and Boys Over Flowers which have been successful.

The new stills starring Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young

Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young are seated together on a chair in the recently released still. They don't even glance at each other, making the situation awkward. However, Park Gyu Young also smiles kindly at Cha Eun Woo as he looks at her with soft eyes. Another still depicts Cha Eun Woo, who is avoiding her gaze, and Park Gyu Young, who is looking at Cha Eun Woo with them nested under a large sheet. As the bond between these two individuals develops and gets them closer, a peculiar romance emerges, raising interest in the story behind their meeting outside of the school. A Good Day to be a Dog, which showcases Jin Seo Won and Han Hae Na, will premiere on October 11 at 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST).

