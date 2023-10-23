A Good Day to Be a Dog: Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young starrer tops chart in over 90 regions despite rating dip

Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young’s A Good Day to Be a Dog premiered its first two episodes on October 11. The K-drama stood as one of the most hyped shows of October, however, post the premiere, it garnered mixed reviews from fans and critics. The fantasy drama earlier faced a rating dip when fans pointed out the weak storyline, but in an expected turn of events, the show has managed to clinch a top position in over 90 regions across the world. Read on to learn more.

A Good Day to Be a Dog tops charts in 90 regions

The fantasy romance drama adapted from a webtoon revolves around Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young) and Jin Seo Won (ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo). The plotline spotlights a Korean history teacher Han Hae Na who turns into a dog after being kissed by a man. The only person who can break this spell is her co-worker Jin Seo Won who fears dogs and tries running as far from them as he can. As much as the story sounded intriguing, seems like it's not blending well on the critic's level. However, as per the data revealed by the global OTT platform Viki on October 23, A Good Day To Be A Dog secured the top spot in over 90 different regions across the world.

The streaming platform, which caters to a large segment of the K-drama audience, stated that Park Gyu Young and Cha Eun Woo’s show maintained the number 1 position in terms of global viewership. This includes regions such as India, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, France, Germany and so on.

A Good Day To Be A Dog faces a rating slump

The K-drama's ratings took a dip in its second week. The widely circulated "Viewership Rating" update from a post on October 19 revealed that the K-drama's ratings had not been able to rise above 3%. This triggered a large section of Cha Eun Woo’s fans who condemned the information as false. One criticism that is often brought up is that there didn't seem to be any chemistry between the major and the main characters. Many viewers said that the bond between the characters was overshadowed by the dog's appeal.

About MBC’s A Good Day to Be a Dog

A Good Day to Be a Dog is helmed by Kim Dae Woong. The director earlier stated that he wants the innocence of the webtoon characters to reflect in the show as well. Moreover, Astro's Cha Eun Woo has voiced the title track of his K-drama Jealousy. The show airs every Wednesday at 9:00 PM Korean Standard Time (5:30 PM Indian Standard Time) on MBC and Viki.

