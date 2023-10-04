A Good Day to Be a Dog: Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young's eternal connection shines in sageuk style poster

A Good Day To Be A Dog, MBC’s upcoming K-drama title is hitting the headlines for all good reasons. The fantasy romance drama stars Park Gyu Young and Cha Eun Woo in the lead role. The anticipation about the interesting concept of the show soared among the fans after the makers offered a sneak peek into the character profiles through earlier posters and teasers. To add to the excitement, the broadcaster has now unveiled a new poster for the show. The first episode of the show will air on October 11. Check out the details.

A Good Day to Be a Dog's new poster out

The upcoming supernatural romance title follows the life of Han Hae Na played by Park Gyu Young and Jin Seo Won played by Astro’s Cha Eun Woo. As per the official synopsis, the story focuses on a lively school teacher who, when kissed, will turn a dog and the only person who has the power to reverse the curse is her colleague Jin Seo Won. But, adding the twist, the tale is also about the curse-breaker who despises dogs because of a traumatic event during his childhood. The freshly rolled-out poster of the fantasy K-drama features the protagonists Han Hae Na and Jin Seo Won in a beautiful Korean Hanbok (A traditional Korean outfit). Draped in pastel hues, the two can be seen holding hands while smiling at each other in a serene backdrop. The poster is accompanied by the caption ‘It appears our connection dates back even further than we realized,". Check out.

About fantasy K-drama A Good Day to Be a Dog

The K-pop idol turned-actor Cha Eun Woo who last appeared in Island will be taking a lead role alongside Dali & Cocky Prince actress Park Gyu Young. The series also stars Lee Hyun Woo in a key role. Lee Hyun Woo plays the role of Lee Bo Gyeom, a high school history teacher who hides a mountain of suffering beneath a beautiful and charming smile. The first two episodes of A Good Day to Be a Dog will air on October 11 at 9 p.m. Korean Standard Time (5:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time). The show will stream on Viki.

