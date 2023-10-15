A Good Day to Be a Dog: Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young, and Lee Hyun Woo are true professionals behind the scenes

A Good Day to Be a Dog released its behind-the-scenes stills from the filming set starring Chae Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young, and Lee Hyun Woo. All three South Korean actors look like true professionals in the newly released snapshots. A Good Day to Be a Dog is a MBC drama that premiered on October 11 at 9 PM KST. The ongoing drama is adapted from a Naver webtoon of the same name, published between 2017 and 2019.

Cha Eun Woo shares his filming experience

The newly released stills showcase Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young, and Lee Hyun Woo as true professionals who are truly dedicated to their craft as actors on sets of A Good Day to Be a Dog. They go through their scripts and carefully examine their on-screen performances with a focus as sharp as a laser. The real atmosphere on set was entirely different and full of fun compared to these BTS stills as shared by the lead actors. Cha Eun Woo who plays Jin Seo Won remarked, "Because I'm close with Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo, I think I laughed a lot while we were filming." When asked about any memorable instance from the shoot, he recalled, " I remember that for the scene where I had to kiss the dog, I applied cat food to my lips before filming."

Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo share their filming experience

Park Gyu Young was seen praising her co-actors by saying, "I filmed the most scenes with Cha Eun Woo, and we talked a lot about the script. He seemed to be a really meticulous actor who thinks a lot and carefully ponders over even the smallest details, so I think that helped me film the drama just as passionately. Although I’m the same age as Lee Hyun Woo, he’s a much more experienced actor than I am, and he always made everyone on set happy with his gentle energy. Because I spent a lot of time working with actors around my age, I was able to comfortably focus on my acting and also have fun at times." Lastly, Lee Hyun Woo made a comment saying, "While the three of us were filming together, I remember that Park Gyu Young often said that just seeing the two of us was fun and made her happy. That’s how good the chemistry between the actors was, and because we were so happy, I think the atmosphere on the filming set was captured well and shone through in the drama as well. I hope that energy can be conveyed to viewers and that you’ll enjoy it together with us."

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: A Good Day to Be a Dog premiere: How well does Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young starrer compare to original Webtoon