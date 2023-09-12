A Good Day to be a Dog: Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo shine in character posters

On September 12, MBC unveiled new posters for A Good Day to be a Dog starring Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo. The drama follows Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young), a bright school teacher who has a curse of turning into a dog after being kissed and the one person who can break her curse is Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo). Lee Bo Gyeom (Lee Hyun Woo) is a sweet teacher with a heartbreaking secret. The first episode will be out on October 11.

Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young’s character posters in A Good Day to be a Dog:

Jin Seo Won is a famous high school math teacher and a man who fears dogs because of a traumatic experience as a child. Cha Eun Woo adds to his charm by portraying a character who is rational but very arrogant, sporting his sparkling eyes and slight smile. Math formulas, textbooks, and triangles, all depicting his work as a math teacher, are displayed next to him in the light blue background. This draws attention to Cha Eun Woo's unique visuals, as he will transform into a teacher with distinctive personality traits. Han Hae Na, a Korean language teacher at a high school and 'a woman who turns into a dog when she kisses,' automatically adds mystery to the romance comedy drama with her bright smile and refreshing visuals. She has the word Gaena next to her, which is Gae (Korean for dog) and Hae Na! The poster's adorableness is enhanced by the fact that her dog self is right next to her. How she will bring the webtoon character to life will be watched closely by fans.

Lee Hyun Woo’s character poster:

It is also impressive to see Lee Hyun Woo with a meaningful expression fixed on something that cannot be seen and his finger resting on his chin. Lee Hyun Woo assumes the part of Lee Bo Gyeom, a high school Korean history teacher and somebody who conceals a pile of torment behind a sweet grin. With his warm demeanor and compassionate eyes, he inspires love in the viewers. Though we don't know why he is different from the other main characters but it seems he has some tricks up his sleeves when it comes to his character!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Connection: Hospital Playlist’s Jeon Mi Do and The Devil Judge’s Ji Sung to lead upcoming thriller drama?