A Good Day to Be a Dog: Cha Eun Woo-Park Gyu Young starrer drops new stills and 'fun' teaser

A Good Day to Be a Dog has just started airing and has already joined the rating competition. The MBC’s K-drama will face competition against the newly released Strong Girl Nam Soon, upcoming Doona! And ongoing K-drama Destined With You among others. The K-drama has released new stills from the show, further raising the anticipation. Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young showcase an adorable yet intriguing chemistry in this enchanting fantasy romance drama that is bound to leave viewers swooning over the plotline. The first episode of the show aired on October 11.

A Good Day to Be a Dog new stills out

The storyline for A Good Day to Be a Dog follows the entangled life of Han Hae Na played by Park Gyu Young and Jin Seo Won played by Astro’s Cha Eun Woo. The story revolves around a lively schoolteacher who, with a kiss, transforms into a dog. Only her coworker Jin Seo Won has the power to break the spell. However, the one who has to reverse the curse holds a deep-seated hatred for dogs. Adapted from a webtoon of the same title, the newly released stills provide a visual collaboration between a scene from the webtoon and its reimagined version in the K-drama.

A Good Day to Be a Dog releases collab poster with the webtoon

The first two episodes of A Good Day to Be a Dog aired on October 11, 9 p.m. Korean Standard Time (5:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time). The drama is currently airing on MBC in South Korea, whereas the international audience can stream it on Viki. The second promotional still highlights an unexpected yet pleasant encounter between the lead actors, featuring Han Hae Na and Jin Seo Won in a candid moment of surprise.

A Good Day to Be a Dog joins the rating chart

The Nielsen Korea report states that A Good Day to Be a Dog, the newest addition to Wednesday night drama from MBC, garnered an average national viewership rating of 2.8 percent for its first and second episodes on October 11. This resulted in a slight dip in JTBC's Destined With You rating. In the meantime, the broadcasters have shared handpicked highlights from the K-drama on their social media platforms, good enough to draw the audience towards its gripping storyline.

ALSO READ: Twinkling Watermelon star Choi Hyun Wook penalized over illegal cigarette butt disposal