A Good Day to Be a Dog: Cha Eun Woo to lend voice for Jealousy OST in Park Gyu Young-Lee Hyun Woo starrer

A Good Day to Be a Dog starring Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young, and Lee Hyun Woo will witness an OST release. The ongoing K-drama is a fantasy-based romance genre drama that depicts the story of a woman who is not allowed to kiss any man because she turns into a dog due to the curse. Episodes are released every Wednesday.

Cha Eun Woo to sing Jealousy OST for his own drama

Cha Eun Woo who plays the main lead Jin Seo Won, in the K-drama A Good Day to Be a Dog will be lending his amazing vocal abilities towards a new original soundtrack (OST) titled Jealousy. The OST will be released on October 18 at 6 PM KST. Cha Eun Woo will be interpreting a legendary song which is an OST of the drama with the same name and it aired in 1992.

The 2023 version of Jealousy will witness Cha Eun Woo's unique and gentle voice, conveying a cozy feeling. Jealousy OST conveys the same emotions as the song title and one's sincere feelings through its lyrics.

About A Good Day to Be a Dog

A Good Day to Be a Dog's main cast also includes Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo alongside Cha Eun Woo. Park Gyu Young plays the character of Han Hae Na who is a Korean language teacher whereas Lee Hyun Woo plays Lee Bo Gyeom who is a history teacher. Jin Seo Won played by Cha Eun Woo is a maths teacher. All three characters teach high school students and each of them possesses unique charms.

Han Hae Na turns into a dog if she kisses a man. Jin Seo Won is the key to breaking Han Hae Na's curse but he is afraid of dogs because of a traumatic incident during his childhood. Lee Bo Gyeom hides his sad smile behind his razor-sharp blade and straddles the line between kindness and coolness.

The drama is inspired by a webtoon. During the premiere first two episodes were released but the next episodes will be released once per week.

