A Good Day to be a Dog: Cha Eun Woo transforms into a strict math teacher in latest stills

Stills for Cha Eun Woo's character as Jin Seo Won were released on September 13 by MBC's new drama A Good Day to be a Dog. Based on the Naver webtoon of the same name, A Good Day to be a Dog, it is a fantasy tale about a lady who is cursed to transform into a dog when she kisses, and a man who fears dogs.

A Good Day to be a Dog stills starring Cha Eun Woo:

He also becomes the only way she can break the curse. Cha Eun Woo portrays Jin Seo Won, a high school math teacher who developed a fear of dogs as a result of childhood trauma. He is a person who, behind his warm appearance and cool charisma, has traumatic events from his childhood, however goes through a change after a surprising experience. Cha Eun Woo is shown completely transformed into Jin Seo Won in the newly released still. He causes fans to love the new look by showing off a different charm than before. In the stills, he is seen either standing in front of the blackboard with glasses on and crossing his arms, demonstrating that he is able to get along well with teachers.

Previous teasers for A Good Day to be a Dog:

Previously, character posters of Jin Seo Won, Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young) and Lee Bo Gyeom (Lee Hyun Woo) were released. Cha Eun Woo shows his appeal by showing his extremely haughty character with his shining eyes and weak grin. Several images, including math formulas, textbooks, and triangles, depicting his job as a math teacher are displayed next to him in the light blue background. Park Gyu Young changes into Han Hae Na and her dog form, displaying her adorable presence next to Park Gyu Young and making everyone smile. The actor's acting, which will convey her wonderful energy and play a person experiencing an exceptional curse, has fans excited. Lee Hyun Woo plays Lee Bo Gyeom, a Korean history teacher at a high school who hides a lot of pain behind a sweet smile. He makes people fall in love with him because of his friendly demeanor and kind eyes.

