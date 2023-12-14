A Good Day to Be a Dog Ep 10 review: Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young, Lee Hyun Woo’s past connection revealed

A Good Day to Be a Dog revolves around the fantasy-romance story of Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young) and Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo). Hae Na, cursed to transform into a dog with a single kiss, becomes entangled in a unique love story. Jin Seo Won, the only person capable of breaking the curse, harbors a fear of dogs stemming from childhood trauma.

A Good Day to Be a Dog episode 10 recap

In episode 10 of A Good Day to Be a Dog, we see Lee Bo Gyeom (Lee Hyun Woo)’s past love (Min Ji Ah in Joseon named Cho Young) being murdered with a sword. However who killed her isn’t clear, but Bo Gyeom is more inclined towards Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo) and Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young)’s Joseon forms named Soo Hyun and Mak Soon to be behind this.Stakes run high in the modern world as Bo Gyeom points his sword at Seo Won much like Seo Won did at Cho Young in the Joseon era. But Bo Gyeom lets him go, leaving Seo Won unsettled with the changed vibe between them.

Seo Won and Hae Na later go on a date, and as they stroll, Hae Na shares with Seo Won that she feels like dogs, typically attracted to her, are now inexplicably avoiding her. Little do they know that this behavior is a result of the bracelets indirectly given to her by Bo Gyeom. Hae Na later falls sick and Yu Na (Ryu Abel) calls Seo Won to take care of her. The couple spend some cute moments together snuggling together in bed.

Advertisement

During a museum date with school, Min Ji Ah notices Hae Na and Seo Won together which leads to a flashback of them from the Joseon era. Seo Won was Soo Hyun who visited Cho Young’s house where Han Hae Na, who was Mak Soon, also lived. We again go to flashback as we see the vice principal who is a fox named tteng pal is together with mountain spirit Bo Gyeom who advises him to stay away from humans.

Soo Hyun who is a high ranking officer and Mak Soon who is a servant grow closer to each other in Joseon too. They both fall in love there too. Later Cho Young’s husband gets arrested and killed leading to a pregnant Cho Young to flee with Mak Soon and Soo Hyun. Later Cho Young gets injured and Soo Hyun and Mak Soon get separated. Cho Young is rescued by Bo Gyeom. After losing her child, Cho Young tries to commit suicide only to be stopped by Bo Gyeom.Cho Young, Mak Soon and Bo Gyeom all live together as Cho Young and Bo Gyeom grow fonder of each other.

Soo Hyun is captured and tortured to make him reveal the location of Cho Young. Mak Soon is revealed to be pregnant with Soo Hyun’s child. The swordsmen arrive searching for Cho Young right when she is about to leave with Bo Gyeom.They get separated as Cho Young runs away and Bo Gyeom tries to fight with swordsmen to save her life. The moment he finds her he witnesses Soo Hyun pointing his sword at Cho Young.

As he turns around to run towards her he is stabbed. As he turns back he witnesses Cho Young is stabbed too and death is inevitable. Devastated Bo Gyeom cries holding a dead Cho Young in his arms. As we return to the modern world we witness Bo Gyeom killing Hae Na’s uncle who had permanently turned into a dog.

Review of episode 10 of A Good Day to Be a Dog

The tenth episode of A Good Day to Be a Dog primarily delves into the past of our main characters. While the episode introduces some darker elements, the heartwarming and cozy romance between Hae Na and Seo Won, particularly as they lie snugly in bed together, remains a touching highlight. The duo's chemistry as a couple is undeniably sweet. However, as the episode progresses, a darker tone emerges, delving into a world of flashbacks that unveils the complete story of Hae Na, Bo Gyeom, and Seo Won.

Advertisement

The episode predominantly centers around Bo Gyeom and his past love, Cho Young (present day Ji Ah). It provides viewers with insights into why Bo Gyeom placed the curse on Hae Na's family. However, one aspect remains unclear: if Bo Gyeom believed both Soo Hyun (Seo Won) and Mak Soon (Hae Na) were accountable for Cho Young's death, why did he exclusively curse Mak Soon's family?

In the present, Bo Gyeom cleverly sets up his revenge plan, aiming for Hae-Na and Seo-Won to fall in love only to split them apart later. He wants them to experience the pain he endured in the past.

The ending of Episode 10 is unsettling, showing Bo Gyeom committing a shocking act by killing Hae Na's uncle who is trapped in his dog form. Meanwhile, Min Ji Ah, Cho Young's reincarnation, is starting to recall memories from her previous life. Before she fully remembers the truth about her death, there's a looming threat that Bo Gyeom might inflict more harm on Hae Na and Seo Won.

Besides that, the frequently employed K-drama trope of characters being connected in the past was present, but it didn't feel overly worn-out; instead, it contributed positively to the overall storyline, creating a balanced impact. One significant observation is that the reasoning behind the curse has been altered and differs from the original Webtoon that serves as the basis for the show. This change, along with the introduction of Min Ji Ah, who was not part of the Webtoon, provides a refreshing new perspective on Bo Gyeom's past.

Acting performances in episode 10

The standout performers in the episode were Lee Hyun Woo and Kim Yi Kyung, portraying Lee Bo Gyeom, the mountain spirit, and his beloved Cho Young (Min Ji Ah). While Lee Hyun Woo did a commendable job embodying a holy mountain spirit, the episode fell slightly short in terms of overall delivery. The costume and cinematography for Lee Hyun Woo could have been improved, but the episode was still watchable, presenting an okay viewing experience.

Kim Yi Kyung delivered an excellent performance as Cho Young, skillfully portraying a range of emotions—from being happily married and pregnant to the heartbreak of losing her family, falling in love with the mountain spirit, and ultimately meeting her demise. Meanwhile, Lee Hyun Woo's portrayal of the devastated mountain spirit, who wrongly believes Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young are responsible for Cho Young's death, adds a layer of complexity to the narrative. The curse he places on Park Gyu Young's entire family appears, for now, to be a significant misunderstanding, given that the show hasn't revealed who actually caused Kim Yi Kyung's character's demise.

Advertisement

Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young delivered commendable performances in their respective roles, despite having limited screen time. Overall, the episode was enjoyable, keeping viewers engaged and eager to see what unfolds next.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: A Good Day to Be a Dog Ep 9 review: Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young’s romance is sweet; Lee Hyun Woo vows revenge