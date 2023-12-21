A Good Day to Be a Dog Ep 11 review: Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young aim for final showdown against Lee Hyun Woo

A Good Day to Be a Dog revolves around the fantasy-romance tale of Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young) and Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo). Hae Na, cursed to turn into a dog with a single kiss, finds herself caught in an unusual love story. Jin Seo Won, the only individual with the power to break the curse, grapples with a fear of dogs rooted in childhood trauma.

A Good Day to Be a Dog episode 11 recap

Episode 11 of A Good Day to Be a Dog begins on a somber tone when Han Hae Na's (Park Gyu Young) uncle Dong Cheol, now a permanent dog, faces a life-threatening situation. However, with the support of Woo Taek (Cho Jin Se), Dong Cheol's condition takes a turn for the better. Meanwhile, Lee Bo Gyeom (Lee Hyun Woo) receives an unexpected visit from Min Ji Ah (Kim Yi Kyung), who recalls her previous existence and identifies Bo Gyeom as the mountain spirit. Despite Ji Ah's revelation, Bo Gyeom brushes off the idea of past lives, urging her to leave.

Hae Na's uncle, Dong Cheol, undergoes a miraculous transformation back into a human, leaving everyone puzzled about the sudden lifting of the curse. Intrigued, Hae Na and Yu Na embark on a quest to delve deeper into their ancestors' books, seeking the truth behind the mysterious events.

In a startling revelation, Bo Gyeom pays a visit to Hae Na, confessing that he is the one who imposed the curse on her family, turning them into dogs. Stunned, Hae Na hesitates to accept the reality of the curse. To convince her, Bo Gyeom temporarily transforms Yu Na into a dog, leaving Hae Na in utter shock. In an attempt to verify his claim, Hae Na scours through her photo albums and discovers a picture of Bo Gyeom from her childhood.

Hae Na shares the discovered photograph with Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo), seeking answers about why Bo Gyeom cursed him. Ji Ah recognizes the vice principal as the Mountain God's loyal fox, and Vice Principal requests Bo Gyeom to return to the mountains as he found Cho Young’s present form in Ji Ah. Bo Gyeom, driven by a thirst for revenge, adamantly refuses. Seo Won, driven by a sense of curiosity, later confronts Bo Gyeom, who triggers a past memory. The traumatic incident involving dogs that left Seo Won scarred was the day he first encountered Bo Gyeom.

As Hae Na's uncle reverts to being a dog, an infuriated and frustrated Hae Na faces Bo Gyeom. He unveils the reason behind the curse, revealing Hae Na's past life as Mak Soon.

Bo Gyeom proposes a deal to Hae Na: he will lift her family's curse on one condition. He offers to turn back time to erase Seo Won's feelings for her. Since their first meeting was orchestrated by Bo Gyeom, he plans to reset Seo Won's emotions to a time before that fateful encounter. Granting her a day to decide, Bo Gyeom sets the stage for a pivotal choice.

Seo Won, determined to unravel the truth, confronts Bo Gyeom in his van. Learning about the memory-erasing consequence, Seo Won remains resolute in his determination to fall in love with Hae Na again, even if it means starting anew.

Hae Na and Seo Won share tender moments by the beach, where he encourages her to prioritize lifting the curse, assuring her that he will find her again. In a poignant flashback to the Joseon era, we witness Mak Soon and Soo Hyun's love story unfolding against the backdrop of societal class differences. The narrative explores their challenges and the emotional toll of their separation post helping Cho Young escape.

As the past unfolds, Mak Soon discovers Soo Hyun's capture for assisting Cho Young's escape, putting him at risk of imminent beheading. Soo Hyun's friend plays a crucial role in orchestrating his escape. Faced with desperation to save Soo Hyun, Mak Soon pleads with the council members, presenting information about Cho Young's whereabouts. Whether she discloses this crucial information or not remains unknown. The narrative then shifts to the present, where, as forewarned, Hae Na and Seo Won have forgotten each other.

A Good Day to Be a Dog Episode 11 review

This episode revealed a lot about the trio's past and the reason behind the curse, shedding light on our leads' connections in both the past and present. However, with only three episodes left, it felt a bit brief. It'll be intriguing to see how the storyline wraps up in the remaining episodes.

The previous episode delved into Bo Gyeom's perspective, focusing on his heartbreak and the curse he cast upon Hae Na's family. In contrast, this episode centered around our leads, Hae Na and Seo Won, exploring their profound connection and enduring love. It was heartwarming to witness Seo Won consistently being Hae Na's pillar of support throughout various timelines.

While it would have been nice to see Hae Na reciprocate Seo Won's feelings more explicitly, the anticipation builds for the next episodes, where it seems she might find her way back to him after losing her memories.

In the preview, an unexpected twist emerges as Hae Na, rather than Seo Won, loses her memories of their love and relationship. This surprising turn is particularly intriguing considering Seo Won's consistent feelings for Hae Na. However, it has been apparent that Hae Na's feelings were not reciprocated in the same way in the beginning, as she used harbored feelings for Bo Gyeom instead. Bo Gyeom appears ready to exploit this information as leverage to punish the main characters.

The creators seemingly opt for unnecessary repetition in this episode, revisiting scenes from the previous episodes, particularly the romantic moments between Seo Won and Hae Na in their past lives. With the focus shifted to the curse and its consequences, these sweet scenes, leading the tragic events, lose some of their appeal. It might have been more effective to incorporate them into earlier episodes.

Rather than dwelling on past romances, the narrative could benefit from additional sweet interactions between the couple in the current timeline. Strengthening their present-day bond would make the impending separation more emotional. The writers, in their attempt to evoke heartbreak, may be pushing the emotional impact prematurely, as the characters are still in the early stages of their relationship.On a brighter note, a small sub-plot featuring Han Hae Na's sister, Han Yu Na, and her friend Song Woo Taek provides a welcome and entertaining side story.

Bo Gyeom's storyline appears to be dragging, particularly in his inconsistent approach to past lives. While conversing with Min Ji Ah, the reincarnation of his past love, he emphasizes moving on from previous lives. However, when dealing with Hae Na and Seo Won, he maintains a grudge for a supposed betrayal 200 years ago, despite no evidence supporting their betrayal of him and Cho Young. Bo Gyeom has cursed generations of Hae Na, punished Soo Hyun and Mak Soon, and his lingering resentment toward Hae Na and Seo Won seems excessive, bordering on an overwhelming revenge plot.

As the finale approaches, it will be intriguing to see how the show wraps up all the loose ends for a satisfying conclusion. Viewers are curious to see how closely the show aligns with the original Webtoon's finale and whether a happy ending is in store.

Acting Performances in episode 11

Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young deliver commendable performances in the series, but there are instances where certain scenes feel a bit flat and awkward. The chemistry between them, especially in their romantic moments, may come across as less connecting and somewhat stiff, even in emotionally charged scenes. However, there are standout moments, such as when Soo Hyun discovers Mak Soon's pregnancy or when Mak Soon pleads for Soo Hyun's life, where the emotional intensity in their acting shines through, enhancing the lead actors' charm.

Despite limited screen time, Lee Hyun Woo excels in portraying the antagonist, maintaining a compelling presence with his 'vengeful deity' portrayal. The series seems to have shifted from the initial focus on a young, cursed teacher seeking solutions to a broader narrative centered around a heartbroken god seeking revenge for a past betrayal.

While other characters may not have had a prominent presence in the current episodes, there is anticipation around what storyline Kim Yi Kyung, playing the character Min Ji Ah, will bring for Lee Hyun Woo's character in the upcoming episodes.

