A Good Day to Be a Dog Ep 12 review: Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young's love gets tangled with Lee Hyun Woo's revenge

A Good Day to Be a Dog centers around the fantasy-romance between Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young) and Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo). The storyline follows Hae Na, cursed to transform into a dog with a single kiss, as she becomes entangled in an unconventional love story. Jin Seo Won, the sole person possessing the ability to break the curse, has a fear of dogs stemming from childhood trauma.

A Good Day to Be a Dog episode 12 recap

As seen through episode 11 of A Good Day to Be a Dog, Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young) has forgotten all about her relationship with Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo) instead of the other way around.Seo Won confronts Lee Bo Gyeom (Lee Hyun Woo), who wishes him luck in trying and winning Hae Na back.

Seo Won feels heartbroken as he recalls the good memories with Hae Na. Despite the heartbreak, he attempts to reconnect with Hae Na by recalling her likes from their past. Hae Na's uncle, who was transformed into a permanent dog, returns to being human as promised. However, Choi Yul (Yoon Hyun Soo) has no memory of Hae Na turning into a dog, indicating his memory was erased. Surprisingly, Min Ji Ah (Kim Yi Kyung)'s memory isn't wiped by Bo Gyeom, as she remembers Seo Won and Hae Na dating.

Bo Gyeom makes a conscious effort to strengthen his connection with Hae Na to prevent Seo Won from becoming more involved with her. Seo Won, feeling frustrated, requests that Bo Gyeom to back off, but he declines and persists in pursuing Hae Na. Eventually, he goes as far as proposing to Hae Na. Meanwhile, Seo Won learns that Ji Ah remembers his past relationship with Hae Na. Bo Gyeom suggests going on three dates with Hae Na, and soon after, rumors spread that they are officially dating, reaching Seo Won's ears.

Ji Ah later confronts Bo Gyeom, questioning his motives, but he remains tight-lipped and avoids her inquiries. Undeterred, Ji Ah shifts her focus to the vice principal, a Gumiho and companion to the Mountain Spirit, attempting to extract information from him. Meanwhile, Yu Na (Ryu Abel) and Woo Taek (Choi Jin Se) start dating each other.

Seo Won, unable to bear witnessing Hae Na and Bo Gyeom together on a date, tails them and experiences heartbreak. She and Hae Na later have a few emotional talks as Seo Won indirectly tries to talk to her past self. Discovering about the mountain through the vice principal where she died in a past life, Ji Ah decides to explore it with Yul and his friend. Later Yul, learning the details from Ji Ah, takes action to help Seo Won by sending Hae Na to his house, leading her to be with Seo Won alone. In a crucial moment, Ji Ah recovers memories of her past life and Seo Won, in an attempt to trigger Hae Na's recollection, kisses her.

A Good Day to Be a Dog Episode 12 review

The episode was compelling, primarily centered around Seo Won's earnest efforts to jog Hae Na's memory. It carried emotional weight as viewers witnessed Seo Won's pain when Hae Na failed to recall their past together. With only two episodes remaining, the anticipation grows for the pivotal moment when Hae Na will likely remember or realize that Bo Gyeom's is not who he seems to be, and that she does share a meaningful connection with Seo Won. The emotional intensity of the narrative suggests a promising climax in the upcoming episodes.

The exchanges between Hae Na and Seo Won conveyed a blend of sweetness and sadness, with Seo Won delicately alluding to the forgotten memories between them. The feelings was heightened as Seo Won reminisced about their shared past. The episode allowed viewers to witness Hae Na's emotions, revealing that despite her memory loss, there was a lingering love for Seo Won. This echoed Seo Won's earlier sentiment about feelings persisting even when memories fade, a notion validated by Hae Na's stolen glances and unspoken emotions throughout the episode.

Bo Gyeom's storyline continues to appear excessive, with his relentless pursuit to punish Hae Na and Seo Won based on an assumption tied to the betrayal and death of his past love. Notably, Bo Gyeom lacks first hand witness to these events, making his extreme actions puzzling. On the other hand, Ji Ah emerges as a compelling character, aligning herself with the main characters and actively supporting them against Bo Gyeom. However, as her memories resurface, there is a potential for a shift in allegiance, and she might end up on the opposite side.

Acting Performances in episode 12

Cha Eun Woo's performance took center stage in terms of acting, particularly in portraying the character of a heartbroken lover. His role involved conveying the pain of seeing his beloved forget him and fall in love with someone else, and Cha Eun Woo executed this with exceptional finesse. His portrayal, marked by teary-eyed expressions, visible frustration, trembling voice, and deep sadness during interactions with Park Gyu Young, showcased his acting prowess. Furthermore, Cha Eun Woo's depiction of jealousy scenes drew parallels with his past role as Lee Suho in True Beauty, creating a connection that resonated with fans.

Park Gyu Young impressed in her role as Hae Na, skillfully portraying the character's struggle with memory loss while still harboring unspoken emotions. Her performance captured the internal conflict of being logically drawn to Lee Hyun Woo's character while emotionally clinging to Cha Eun Woo's character. Gyu Young effectively conveyed the gradual restoration of Hae Na's memories through subtle hints, adding depth to her character.

Lee Hyun Woo too delivered a notable performance as the Mountain Spirit, skillfully balancing the portrayal of an antagonist with layers of complexity. He effectively conveyed an evil aura while also hinting at shades of ambiguity, creating a nuanced character that intrigues viewers.

The performances of other characters, including Kim Yi Kyung, Yoon Hyun Soo, Ryu Abel, and Choi Jin Se, were commendable, adding depth to the storyline and providing moments of comic relief. Despite Yoon Hyun Soo's character, Yul, having a more substantial plotline in the webtoon compared to the drama, the actor skillfully portrayed the role, bringing charm to every appearance on screen and consistently eliciting smiles from the audience. As the narrative approaches its conclusion with only two episodes remaining, the ensemble cast has contributed to building anticipation regarding how the overall storyline will unfold.

