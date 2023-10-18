A Good Day to Be a Dog Ep 3 Preview: Cha Eun Woo's jealousy boils over as Park Gyu Young supports Lee Hyun Woo

A Good Day to Be a Dog starring Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young is heading toward the release of episode 3. The fantasy K-drama is currently hitting all the right spots in terms of intrigue, chemistry, and comedy. Meanwhile, makers are leaving no stone unturned in preserving these elements to ensure their consistent viewership ratings. Ahead of episode 3, check out the new pre-release of MBC’s A Good Day to Be a Dog.

Jin Seo Won's jealousy explodes in the new pre-release of A Good Day to Be a Dog

“Who the Hell Are You Looking At?" the newly released preview of A Good Day to Be a Dog teases Cha Eun Woo’s character Jin Seo Won brimming with Jealousy. The short video begins with a person (A), asking new teachers to introduce themselves to the school's old faculty. Han Hae Na played by Park Gyu Young, draws Cha Eun Woo's attention with her grace and simplicity. As the clip moves forward we get the first track of the K-drama.

A jealous Jin Seo Won feels upset and envious when he sees Han Hae Na supporting Lee Hyun Woo's character. Should we take it as the beginning of a new and fascinating love story? This gripping, unpredictable fantasy romance drama has hidden layers beneath, which will keep the viewers hooked to the screen till the very last of the episode.

Cha Eun Woo’s Jealousy OST for A Good Day to Be a Dog

Adding more reasons why one should watch MBC’s A Good Day to Be a Dog . Astro’s Cha Eun Woo has given his voice to the title track of the K-drama Jealousy. The full track is scheduled to drop on October 19 at 6 PM Korean Standard Time (2:30 PM Indian Standard Time). The iconic song from the drama of the same name, which debuted in 1992, will be interpreted by Cha Eun Woo as part of the OST rendition.

About A Good Day to Be a Dog

A Good Day to Be a Dog’s primary cast includes Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo alongside the First Love singer. The story revolves around a young female teacher who turns into a dog after being kissed by a man. The only person who can reverse the spell is Jin Seo Won. However, the protagonist has an extreme fear of dogs and often runs far from them. Meanwhile, Lee Bo Gyeom maintains a balance between friendliness and coolness, hiding his sadness beneath his constant grin. The characters in the drama are strikingly similar to those in the webtoon that served as its inspiration. Although the first two episodes debuted together at the premiere time, additional episodes will be released every week.