A Good Day To be A Dog episode 1 and 3 preview released: Can Park Gyu Young hide her secret from Cha Eun Woo?

Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young starrer A Good Day To be A Dog is all set for its release on October 11. MBC released the preview for the first two episodes of the upcoming drama which gives more clues as to what will go down. Based on a popular webcomic, A Good Day To be A Dog is highly anticipated because of its stellar cast and unique plotline.

Will Park Gyu Young break her curse?

The 30-second preview reveals that Park Gyu Young’s character HAn Hae NA is planning to resign from her school because of a kiss she shared with Cha Eun Woo’s character Jin Seo Won. While she refuses to go back to her workplace, her friend forces her to rejoin. When Jin Seo Won and Han Hae Na confront each other, he confirms with her that she kissed him because she thought that he was the history teacher Lee Bo Gyum who is played by Lee Hyun Woo. He also added that it's hard to not see her feelings for Lee Bo Gyum.

Han hae Na realises that to break her curse of changing into a dog, she’ll have to untangle the mess with the help of Jin Seo Won. She makes a plan to go drinking with him again and kiss him in her dog form in hopes of freeing herself from the curse.

More about A Good Day To be A Dog

The upcoming fantasy drama follows the life of Han Hae Na who has a curse running in her family that if they kiss someone, they’ll turn into a dog at night for six hours. Hae Na has been frustrated with the curse all her life. She believes that Jin Sae WOn can rid her of this curse as he is afraid of dogs because of an incident that happened in his childhood. The drama is scheduled to release on October 11 at 9:00 pm KST which is 5:30 pm IST. Every Wednesday, a new episode of the show will be released. The drama will be streaming on Viki.

