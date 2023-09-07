A Good Day to Be a Dog first teaser out: What happens when ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo kisses Park Gyu Young?

Park Gyu Young and Cha Eun Woo's A Good Day to Be A Dog have finally dropped the teaser and fans can not keep calm. From adorable visuals of the Celebrity actor to ASTRO member's charismatic aura, this trailer has excited the fans as they wait for the drama to premiere.

What happens when ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo kisses Park Gyu Young?

The teaser of this fantasy rom-com drama has taken over the internet as viewers and fans spam the clips. Park Gyu Young not only shows her cute puppy-like visuals but also her bright personality with a little bit of clumsiness. Revealing her stress buster to be a bottle of soju, she is seen persuading her colleague Cha Eun Woo for a drink. Cha Eun Woo is a popular teacher who teaches mathematics. As Park Gyu Young believed Cha Eun Woo was not fond of him, a heart-fluttering scene cleared up the misunderstanding with classic Yellow umbrellas used in K-drama.

The True Beauty actor seemed to be searching for the Dali & Cocky Prince star in front of the restaurant, however, all he could see was a little puppy hiding in the corner of the street. This scene hints towards the kiss between the two leads that turns her into a dog. The teaser is also accompanied by a melodious OST which is not yet released and the singer is also not known.

About A Good Day to Be a Dog

This K-drama is adapted from a webtoon known as A Good Day to Be a Dog which was digitally published in the year 2019. As the fans who have already enjoyed the webtoon, the teaser released has excited them. The uncanny similarity among the two is intriguing to them to look forward to the drama. Park Gyu Young plays the role of a high school Korean language teacher Han Hae Na who is smart, and confident but there's one thing that is coming in her love life. Han Hae Na turns into a dog when she kisses someone. Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo plays the role of mathematics teacher Jin Seo Won who is scared of dogs as he has experienced a traumatic situation in the past. A Good Day to Be a Dog will air on October 11, 9 PM KST on MBC.

